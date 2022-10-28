Handheld Fans: The Best Portable Fans For Festivals, Shows, and Raves

We've compiled a list of the best handheld, portable fans to help you beat the summer heat at your next festival or concert. So let's see what our research discovered for the best portable fans.

Handheld fans are an essential quality-of-life item, especially at outdoor concerts and music festivals. Chasing around all-day, enjoying music in the sun, can be one of the best feelings in the world until the heat catches up with you, and you need to bow out of the pit.

But having a handheld fan in your pocket or side bag can instantly save you the hassle and FOMO, allowing you to stay calm and enjoy the music outside.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

And while you could snag any old rechargeable fan from Target or Walmart, having something unique and standing out from the crowd is always fun at a music festival.

So we did some digging and found a handful of excellent and standout handheld fans you can snag for your next music festival.

How To Choose The Best Handheld Fans For You

When bringing a handheld fan with you or anything into the festival grounds, it's important to consider a few essential characteristics. Not every fan will be perfect for everyone, so let's dive into the most important qualities I always look for.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Size

This one is obvious, but when you have a small bag or backpack to carry all of your essentials for a full day in the festival, you need to be super choosey with what you bring along. This makes size incredibly important. The last thing you want is to have no room for other necessities because one cumbersome item takes up all the space in your festival bag.

Battery

This one is critical, at least in specific situations.

If you're attending an all-day festival where you plan to be out on the festival grounds all day and into the wee hours of the morning, you need a battery that can keep pace with you or at least be charged on the go with battery packs. But this often comes at a price, either monetarily or by carrying an extra portable charger or essentials.

It's always a give and takes.

On the other hand, you may not need an extended battery life if you're only seeing a day-long show or plan to head back to the campsite early at the festival. If that's the case, battery life might not be as essential to your game plan. In addition, maybe you plan on carrying one of those collapsable paper fans that aren't battery-operated.

There is much to consider regarding the battery life of a handheld fan and what you will need to cool yourself in the show or festival.

Lighting

Some of you might want your fan to light up in pretty colors so you can use it in the evening once the sun has set. A few handheld fans we have curated on this list offer different lighting options. Just remember that lighting on the fan will drain the battery faster!

Aesthetic

This one is least important to functionality but most deer to most ravers and festival-goers' hearts. You need your fan to look cool (at least cooler than the basic Walmart handheld fans - you're at a festival for God's sake!).

This is why we included some amazing-looking handheld fans in this list, to appease those who value a cool look in their portable fans over everything else.

Best Battery-Operated Handheld Fans

Here are our favorite portable and battery-operated handheld fans. If you're looking to beat the summer heat at your next festival functionally and elegantly, these are the best ways to do it.

Julie Handheld Mini Fan

Jisulife's handheld fan is packed with features. Not only does this fan have a remarkable battery life of up to 21 hours, but it can also act as a flashlight and power bank for your phone. This fan does everything a festival goer needs, including being a power source for your phone when you're raving.

You can use this fan as a handheld fan or as a small desk fan. To use it as a desk fan, you extend the fan to 90 degrees. Plus, it comes in a couple of different colors, making it fun to have your choice of style to match your festival outfit.

Snag This Fan Here

ElectricFanGift's Mini Fan

These cute cartoon fans are even more portable than many other options on this least, at least the battery-operated ones. They are incredibly portable and can slot easily into your festival bag!

The only downside here, at least when you order through the link below, is that they can often time a while to arrive. So plan with these fans and call them well ahead of the festival season if you want to take advantage of their portability.

Snag This Fan Here

ViloviShop's iPhone Fan

Okay, these are more of a gimmick and not technically a handheld fan. But they are super fun to use and take up literally zero room in your bag if you want to bring them along to create a nice little breeze for yourself at those hotter-than-usual festivals.

The downside is that they will draw batteries from your phone, which already is a priceless resource at a festival. But having them on hand isn't ever a bad thing.

Snag This Fan Here

Snawowo Mini Handheld Fan

This handheld fan has a tripod, so you don't have to hold it. Its legs can twist around your festival totem, your friend's arm, or anything else you might be around while taking a breather in between DJ sets. We love that this fan has three speeds and up to 12-hour battery life. It's USB-powered and takes a little over three hours to fully recharge.

I've owned one of these fans for years, and it's worked just as great in festivals as it does on my newborn's carrier. I guess this thing has grown with me!

Plus, it comes in a handful of different colors, so while the black is sleek and functional, the blue and pink version might pop at your next live music event.

Snag This Fan Here

Alan Handheld Fan

This handheld fan is perfect for anyone looking for a great portable personal fan for festivals. It is incredibly lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry around. Additionally, it comes with a lanyard, which makes it even more convenient to use while you are on the go. This fan is USB-powered and rechargeable, so you can easily power it up throughout your day.

It's a powerful handheld fan that takes up almost no room in your bag, which is what I love most about using it and why I always bring it to outdoor shows and festivals.

Snag This Fan Here

Best Paper Fans And Hand Fans

If you want to go battery-free (at least to a degree), hand fans are the ideal solution. And with more and more custom makers pushing the boundaries on what makes a cool hand fan, the choices are almost limitless.

Here are our favorite portland hand fans you can snag for your next festival. Just promise us you won't flap or clack them loudly in the pit... literally nobody like that.

UV Amethyst Fire Hand Fan

This glowing, brilliant hand fan is always the belle of the ball at every festival I go to. I've seen them at a few different shows and festivals, and I always make it a point to compliment the person on how seriously awesome these look.

OneStopRave makes a handful of other festival-friendly products that you should certainly check out. They certainly know their stuff.

Snag This Fan Here

The Butterfly Effect Glow Hand Fan

This is another maker who puts together some seriously gorgeous products. With a wide variety of portable fans, they make something for every kind of raver and concertgoer. I don't have much to say about them other than that their products look amazing and are worth looking at!

Snag This Fan Here