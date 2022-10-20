Here’s What Went Down at Point Blank’s London Open Day (15th Oct) | Watch Now

As is tradition with their on-campus London open days, attendees were able to take part in a tour of Point Blank’s state-of-the-art facilities, a deconstruction from their Head of Education and Development (and master of deconstructions), Ski Oakenfull, have their questions answered by Course Advisors and Admissions Staff and get a feel of what it’s like to be a Point Blank student. Check out what went down at the last one now.

At Point Blank London, as well as being able to study music production and sound engineering, DJing, radio broadcasting, singing and songwriting and music business, students also benefit from 1-2-1s with their expert lecturers and a range of exclusive support services, including Studio Lab Time – supported via Point Blank’s expert team of Studio Assistants, Student Services, Wellbeing, Student Engagement and Events, A&R Mentoring and Careers Advice, exclusive competitions, artist masterclasses and more.

