How Producers Can Create Unique Artwork Fast Using AI: Fell Reis' Step-By-Step Guide

Producers, DJs, and artists are forced to wear a hundred different hats to get their careers off the ground. Not only do they need to produce music, DJ, manage social media, and more; but they also must create interesting and unique visual content to pair with the tracks.

This can be an incredibly hard demand to keep up with, at least until recently technology has made creating your own artwork fast, easy, and preferable.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Fell Reis is one such producer who has been using AI-generated art for much of his content and label releases. The rapidity with which these powerful tools can create images has allowed Fell to keep up with his work as a producer, label head, and Creative Director at NYX Agency.

With the release of his debut single on his new HUE Rec, we figured we would invite Fell on to have him break down the magic of how he uses his powerful tools.

Fell Reiss drops hypnotic new single ‘33 Years Later’

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This deep and groovy single breaks ground on a new frontier for the producer and is the first single released on Fell's new label HUE with further releases expected in 2023 and beyond.

The minimal groove keeps the foundational rolling through and a low-and-boiling vocal maintains the interest between the evocative sections. The expertise and mastery of his craft are evident, and it's only a matter of time before Fell and his new endeavors at the label catch the attention of the masses.

What Is MIdjourney?

Midjourney is an independent research lab that produces a proprietary artificial intelligence program creating images from text descriptions. In short, you enter keywords and AI will create an artificial image combining those keywords.

For example “The Martinez Brothers, Basquette style”

Midjourney uses a freemium business model, with a limited free tier and paid tiers that offer faster access, greater capacity, and additional features.

Users create artwork with Midjourney using Discord bot commands.

Why Midjourney is better than photoshop for artists and labels

In my opinion, this is the new benchmark for AI design. AI design is something that is becoming ever more tangible. After years of machine learning, the AI's are finally able to deliver pictures and art at a highly creative level.

This process can make our lives much easier as we can explore ideas without incurring high costs and long lead times. As a graphic designer, I have to say that it is quite scary the technology and the accuracy when you input the right "brief" and keywords into the machine.

Will AI take over the market?

AI will be the essential tool of this decade in design, architecture, and art. Artists will be able to explore their weirdest and most wonderful ideas with AI and even get an idea of how it will look before even starting drawing.

However, I don't see AI creating things that are not already in existence at this stage, meaning it has its limitations when it comes to representing someone's dream or vision it becomes stuck. The human brain is still worth a few pennies.

Using Discord and why…

Discord is a VoIP and instant messaging social platform. Users have the ability to communicate with voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media, and files in private chats or as part of communities called "servers".

Discord allows direct engagement between people passionate about your brand and fosters a sense of community. If someone is passionate about your brand the setup is now easy enough to be worthwhile for any fan.

For me, Discord is kind of back in the days when we had scripts to chat with people, the sense of community is amazing and is not about posting pictures and trying to look cool. It is all about networking, the freedom to discuss any subject, and experimenting with new technologies.

Below I’ve highlighted the steps I used in creating the artwork for my newest single. There are of course many different methods of creating stunning artwork and visuals and this is mine…

How To Create Album Artwork With Midjourney

Fell breaks down how to use the powerful AI-generating tools of Midjourney in just six simple steps.

Most of these steps hardly even require much description, as the visual aid provided by the artist is more than enough of a walkthrough for you to start getting the best results from the Discord-based platform.

So let's dive into how he made the artwork for his latest release.

Step 1: Go to Midjourney.com

Step 2: Create your account

Step 3: Log in to Discord or register for an account

No image is needed on this one, as it's quicker to just follow the prompts the platform give you!

Step 4: Join the Midjounrey Discord page

Step 5: As you're using it for the first time you'll need to go to the newbies where you can use your free credits

The more details and characteristics you give, the better the Ai will design your artwork. Use a comma to separate the details.

In a couple of seconds, the Midjourney bot starts to generate your artwork.

After the first result, you can choose to upscale the artwork you liked most or even request more changes following that style.

The Final Result

In just a few quick minutes, Fell was able to create this evocative and unique piece of artwork that stands out from the rest.

And this is only one single piece of content.

AI tools like Midjourney can be used for all different sorts of artwork pieces and content and can be a fantastic way to keep your content calendar full, your fans engaged, and your creative self impressed.

Shoutout again to Fell Reis for taking the time. todo a step-by-step image walkthrough of how he uses Midjourney to create artwork for his releases and artist project.