How to Use Macros for Lo-fi Hip-Hop in Ableton Live: Point Blank Tutorial

In this tutorial, Point Blank LA’s lecturer, Adal Jamil, shows how to add Macros to your lo-fi hip-hop beats in Ableton Live.

The term lo-fi comes from “low fidelity”, which refers to a low-quality recording with audible imperfections. These can include anything from background noise to performance mistakes and recordings created with inexpensive equipment. Lo-fi hip-hop is a popular sub-genre within the lo-fi sound that couples these techniques with simplistic rap beats.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Whether you’re new to the world of lo-fi beats or you’ve spent countless hours watching Lofi Girl and her cat (if you know, you know), this tutorial is perfect for helping you adorn your music with that dreamy aesthetic.

At Point Blank Los Angeles, they can teach you the ins and outs of music production, DJing, singing and songwriting, music business, and more. Join the Point Blank LA family today.

During the video, Adal loads up his lo-fi hip-hop chord project from the last session and adds Macros to the chord sample rack. He then starts mapping different controls from the chord sampler to the Macros, including volume, pitch, fades, LFO shape, LFO speed and more. Using the Macro random function, Adal shows how you can create some happy accidents by changing all the Macro settings simultaneously to generate new and exciting effects.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Make sure you check out the previous video in the series, where Adal Jamil shows how to set up your dreamy lo-fi chord samples. Want to learn more about crafting beats of your own? Then check out Point Blank’s LA-based Beatmaking Classes.

If you’re keen to make some lo-fi hip-hop chords using the same pack as their lecturer, you can download it for free.