See What Everyone's Loving About Juaz's Block Party Tour In This Massive Photo Gallery

Magnetic had the opportunity to behind the scenes with Bay Area native Sam Vogel, better known as Jauz, for the San Francisco stop on his Bite This! Block Party tour on September 10.

Jauz has a unique and signature sound that has catapulted him to the level of superstar within the bass house scene.

He is originally been from the Bay Area, which means we thought there would be no better time than on the San Fransisco stop of his Block Party tour to check out what everyone is raving (pun intended) about.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jauz and his team were nice enough to let us be a fly on the wall and tag along with. him backstage and beyond so that we could capture all of the best moments of what it's like from the artist's perspective.

At the end of the night, we even had a chance to it down with the producer and talk about the tour, the city, and more.

Photos from Jauz's SF Tour Stop In 2022

21 Gallery 21 Images

Magnetic's Interview With Jauz

Magnetic: So you're originally from the Bay Area. Are you excited to be back here for today's block party?

Jauz: I really don't get to come home other than for shows, so other than the fact that I love playing in San Francisco — it's always the best crowds and I'm not just saying that because I'm from here, San Francisco always has the best crowds of almost anywhere in the world, and we have places like the Midway and Bill Graham and all these incredible venues — but it also is just an excuse for me to get to come home and spend time with my friends and my family, which is really rare.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

So it's always double special, you know, so I'm very happy to be home.

Magnetic: That sounds super exciting. You're based in LA now?

Jauz: Yeah, I've been in LA since I was 17. So almost 12 years.

If I hadn't moved to LA, none of this would have happened. So it's like, I loved growing up here, and I think it's a big reason why I am who I am. But yeah, I wanted to make something of myself with music so there was no other place to be and I don't know if I could ever leave.

Magnetic: You just released your blog party EP a few days ago. Can you give us a general overview, of what is special about it?

Jauz: The EP was basically just a collection of songs that I had kind of written either during COVID or as shows started to happen and I was getting excited about making bangers again, you know. And so especially with this tour coming up, it was like the first kind of tour I've done since COVID.

I thought it was important to put out, you know, all the records that I had been kind of keeping for my sets that I was excited to play at shows, to get people excited for shows because we're back and it didn't feel right for a really long time to put out bangers so there's no time like the present.

Magnetic: Tell us more about what the process of creating the EP was like for you.

Jauz: You know, it wasn't really one of those processes where like, oh, I went in with a specific intention. It was more of like, I already had all these songs kind of done and they fit together into a package without me really having to do anything. So it was more of just deciding, okay, I want to put all these songs out. They kind of make sense to put together, we have this tour coming around, let's just make it happen, so it was really easy. It wasn't like, you know, writing an album, which is like, you know, a very methodical process. So yeah, it was really straightforward.

Magnetic: What are your biggest influences?

Jauz: The hardest question I ever get asked, it's so impossible. There's not one, you know. Honestly, if I had to really narrow it down, it would be a tie between I think Linkin Park and Metallica, which like I couldn't choose.

And there are so many other bands and artists that I could list as number one, too, but if I was on an island, and I can only choose one it would be both.

Magnetic: What's the most what's most important thing you've learned in your career that you would want to pass along to others?

Jauz: Enjoy the ride. And also, remember that you're a human. I think that's what COVID did for a lot of us is remind us that we're actually humans that have interests and like doing things that aren't just traveling 100,000 days out of the year, or just sitting in a studio making music, and it was refreshing. It definitely helped me put everything into perspective.

Magnetic: Yeah, I think that's really important. I feel like COVID really changed the music industry.

Jauz: Yeah, for the better and for the worse. I think on the good side, it definitely made a lot of us realize, you know, we have to do things in a way that we stay happy. And yeah it feels like if you stop playing shows, the world is going to end for you, but you can also burn yourself out. And the people who've had the longest careers are the ones who have taken themselves into account and set themselves as the priority and not just ran themselves into the ground.

Magnetic: What's next for you after the block party tour?

Jauz: I have no idea. I mean, we're about to have a kid, so probably some downtime. But we have a lot of music already kind of ready to go for next year. So that'll all kind of happen without me really having to do too much, but I'm just excited to start a crazy new chapter of my life but at the same time, this is my job and my number one passion, so it's not like I'm quitting or anything. It's just maybe instead of playing 200 shows a year I'll only do 100.