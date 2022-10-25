Joep Mencke Talks Sustainability

Amsterdam-based artist Joep Mencke follows up two stunning singles with the release of his feature-length debut album ‘Unalome’. With ‘Su’ and ‘Sabda’ already out in the open, Joep returns to unveil the surrounding tracks in this melodically focused and intrinsic body of works.

Released on Dutch imprint Klassified on 14th October, Mencke’s ‘Unalome’ pays tribute to the Buddhist path to enlightenment. Passing through 11 individual emotions, much like stages, the journey from cover to cover of ‘Unalome’ is one that connects to Joep in more than just a conceptual way.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Joep Mencke

How do you manage your carbon footprint on the road?

I have to say this is something I am extremely mindful of since the lifestyle I have is not always the most sustainable. However, I also believe that while I may the price of a higher carbon footprint, I use music to make a better and more positive contribution to the world. That being said, whenever possible I always favour alternative modes of transportation, choosing the train for example. When it comes to intercontinental flights, I always make sure that there are multiple gigs lined up, thereby staying longer in the country. That way I am not just flying for one event only. I also always make sure that I offset my carbon footprint for as many flights, if not every flight, I take.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What do you do or are doing to be greener when you travel?

I’m not perfect, but I do try to do my best and I believe that even the smallest contribution is important. In my case I make sure I choose sustainable airlines – for example, KLM has been introducing a greener plant-based approach to burning conventional Kerosine. I also avoid plastic and bring my water bottle with me everywhere. I also place a big emphasis on organic plant-based food produced locally.

What can you do to make your shows more sustainable?

Last year I joined the bye bye plastic family which aims to eliminate single-use plastic in venues. A cause I think is important, especially in this industry. And like I said, I always bring my water bottle with me.

Outside of work, how are you looking to make your life more sustainable?

At home, I chose green energies from renewable sources such as solar and wind energies. I also only ever buy organic food from small local collectives; I avoid plastic and will always prioritise cycling or walking. Ah, and I have also been growing my own food (my parents have in their garden) so we have tomatoes, herbs, berries, etc.

What are brands of products you look to as being sustainable and useful for your work?

It is hard to say. I use very few products in general but for the ones I do use, I always check that their composition is clean and natural.

How can fans be greener when attending music events? What do you want from events and venues to become more sustainable?

I think the most important is to raise collective awareness of the consequences of our actions for the planet. If we do this, I believe it will then become easier to take action individually but also collectively. When it comes to events and venues, I would say a no single-use plastic policy is super important. There is also a big opportunity for the festival to use bigger batteries as opposed to generators. This would actually allow them to choose a zero-waste policy and offset the carbon footprint of both their crew and artists.

Grab your copy here.

Follow Joep

Instagram | Soundcloud | Facebook