Korg Nu:tekt NTS-2+ Review: A DIY Monophonic Synth Kit For Beginners And Pros

Korg's latest DIY synth, the Nu:tekt NTS-2+, is an incredible synth kit that teaches sound designs of any level what they need to know to make amazing sounds.

Audio synthesis can be a lot of fun, but it can be challenging to create different sounds without a basic understanding of the process. But luckily, Korg's new little product makes learning synthesis fun and exciting (regardless of any prior knowledge or lack thereof).

With a wide range of features and included resources, this little kit truly offers everything you need to start learning the art of shaping and visualizing synthetic sounds.

So let's dive into what we loved about it, what exactly it is, and some other standout features in Korg's latest product.

What Is The Korg Nu:tekt NTS-2+?

Korg's Nu:tekt NTS-2+ Monophonic DIY Synth Kit comes with a 4-channel oscilloscope and an accompanying book to help you get started on your synth journey.

The NTS-2 modifies the standard oscilloscope by adding an FFT/spectrum analyzer, a wave generator, and a tuner, which increases flexibility and functionality in particularly beneficial ways in modern studios.

The NTS-2 oscilloscope may be small, but it is packed with features that make it a must-have tool for any studio. It has two stereo inputs that allow you to analyze up to four sound sources simultaneously. Several display modes are available, and the 2.8-inch LCD screen provides transparent full-color displays.

The NTS-2, marketed as a 4-channel oscilloscope, has a few additional features that make it an essential tool for any studio.

The NTS-2 has a built-in wave generator with two oscillators that can produce sine, square, triangle, sawtooth, pulse, and noise waveforms. You can edit these waveforms to match any setting or project. The NTS-2 also has a tuner function that delivers the same incredible precision found in Korg tuners for decades.

Whether you're a complete novice or a synthesis sage, Korg's Nu:tekt NTS-2+ DIY Synth Kit makes learning fun, exciting, and inspirational.

Who Is The Nu:Tekt NTS-2 Made For?

Small DIY kits like this are almost always marketed for beginners who are just learning the ropes, and as such, it's clear that the Nu:Tekt NTS-2 is built for this purpose. So whether you are a parent excited to get your kid into the marvels of sound design or a digital producer looking to make the jump into analog gear, this little DIY kit comes bundled with literally everything you need to know about designing sounds outside of the box.

The seasoned sound design also can find a ton of value in this device. Because the oscilloscope is no joke on this fun little DIY device, the detail you can view in the 4-channel oscilloscope and the FFT analyzer can enlighten producers at any level about how the sound behaves.

Another benefit for experts is the price.

I firmly believe there is something to be learned from every build we make. And while most DIY kits, like the Moog Mavis, can cost a pretty penny, the price point on this kit makes it approachable and readily justifiable. It's a cheap lesson on synthesis that's fun to learn.

What I Like About The Nu:Tekt NTS-2

There are a ton of powerful features included in this DIY synth kit, but these ones are what stood out to me and made it a fast favorite in my arsenal.

The Included Guide On Synthesis

Additionally, Patch & Tweak with Korg is included, the latest book in Bjook's collection of music-making literature.

This comprehensive guide to semi-modular synthesis focuses on the MS-20 Mini, Volca Modular, and ARP 2600 M synthesizers and the SQ-1 and SQ-64 sequencers. Crack it open, and you'll be met with tutorials, tips, tricks, interviews, and so much more, all intended to provide a solid understanding of synth fundamentals.

The Oscilloscope

It has two stereo inputs that allow you to analyze up to four sound sources simultaneously, which can be an invaluable tool for visualizing the sounds you are sculpting and the modulation you're enacting. Several display modes are also available, and the 2.8-inch LCD screen provides clear full-color images.

We were thrilled to see that the NTS-2 comes with a dedicated FFT and real-time spectrum analyzer. These features are usually only found in external, expensive equipment, but they are packaged perfectly in the NTS-2.

The Size

This thing is pocket-sized while still managing to pack some serious punch. It's small, compact, and lightweight, so it doesn't take up any real estate on your desktop or synth board.

Specs On The Nu:Tekt NTS-2

Type: DIY Desktop Synthesizer/Oscilloscope Kit

Polyphony: Monophonic

Oscillators: Dual Waveform Generator with 2 Oscillators

Waveforms: Sawtooth, Square, Sine, Triangle, Pulse

Noise Generator: Yes

Analog Inputs: 2 x 1/8"

Analog Outputs: 2 x 1/8" (out), 2 x 1/8" (thru)

USB: 1 x USB-C

Features: 4-channel Oscilloscope, FFT/Spectrum Analyzer, Tuner function, Patch & Tweak with Korg book

Power Supply: USB bus power / 2 x AAA battery

Height: 1.53"

Width: 5.08"

Depth: 3.07"

Weight: 0.28 lbs.

