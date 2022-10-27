KRK UNVEILS NEW GOAUXPORTABLE MONITOR SYSTEM

KRK just dropped a game-changing portable monitoring system that gives you studio-quality mixes on the go.

KRK, the leading name in studio monitors, just expanded upon its top-tier offers by introducing the GoAux system that allows for pro audio that adapts to any environment.

What Are The KRK GoAux Monitors?

Available in two compact sizes, the three-inch GoAux 3 and four-inch GoAux 4 are professional-quality monitors with a portable design, featuring Bluetooth technology.

As a complete nearfield reference monitor solution, the GoAux delivers the same natural and balanced frequency response that has become synonymous with the KRK name in a new mobile-friendly site for engineers, producers, DJs, artists, and mixers of all genres.

The launch of GoAux marks an industry first, with KRK offering a unique and complete portable monitor solution for traveling audio professionals on a budget. Both the KRK GoAux 3 and GoAux 4 are all-in-one monitors that can’t be found anywhere else.

The KRK GoAux monitors feature Bluetooth capability, allowing users to connect wirelessly to their smartphone, computer, or other Bluetooth-capable audio devices, in addition to standard 1/8-inch Aux and RCA stereo inputs.

Who Are The KRK GoAux Monitors For?

These monitors are perfect for a wide range of musicians. Just by looking at KRK's official announcement, and without having done a deep dive and full review just yet (one is coming soon I promise), I can instantly see these monitors being ideal for a few different types of producers and music lovers.

Touring Musicians

While traveling on the road on a tour bus or being forced to finish a last-minute mixdown in a hotel room, these monitors are perfect for producers and musicians on the go that need studio-level monitoring without the studio.

This could be a total God-send for those who hate mixing on headphones but are forced to do so because they live a life on the go.

Entry Level Producers

While these things certainly are smaller than typical studio monitors, most music producers just getting into the hobby don't have a dedicated space or studio room that they can fine-tune to get the perfect sound. They also don't want to fork out a thousand dollars or more for a dope set of speakers.

These monitors are budget-friendly and compact, taking up little room in your bedroom or wherever you want to make music, and can be put away quickly when not in use! Perfect for casual hobbyists for sure!

Music Lovers

Let's try not to get ahead of ourselves, if the sound quality is as good as KRK says, these things will find an amazing home in the homes and businesses of casual music enthusiasts.

Set these up in your small business, shop, or service parlor, and get studio-quality music while you work!