Summer is in the rearview mirror, and the evenings are lengthening. And with that comes colder winds and grey skies.

The last thing anyone wants is to be caught unprepared, so we did the heavy lifting for you and compiled all of our favorite items that we've found to help prep for the cold months ahead.

This guide has everything from cold-weather jackets to insulating caps, whiskey flasks to writing tablets, and everything in between. So let's dive into the recommendations.

Fall Clothing Recommendations

Before any of the fun can begin, one needs to be sure they're dressed for the occasion. And with summers getting hotter, fall, at least for many of us, is getting colder.

So let's dive into some of the best clothing options that look cool, keep us warm, and let us get the most out of autumn.

Global Puffer Hoodie For Men

Men's Global Puffer Hoodie in Olive + Melin A-Game Infinite Thermal hat.

A packable puffer is a clutch this time of year, and Topo Designs has a nice offering in the Global Puffer Hoodie. It's warm and light and packs down small into its own self-contained pocket so you can stash it easily. The water-repellent fabric keeps you dry, and there is just enough insulation to transition the coat to winter temps. Elastic closures around the waist and cuffs keep the cold air out, and the three pockets provide enough space for EDC like keys, wallet, etc.

Specs:

60 gsm Gold Insulation

Topped on chest pocket

Two front hand pockets

One external chest pocket

100% recycled nylon shell, 55% recycled 60gsm eco-insulation, C0 DWR

Topo Designs - Global Puffer Hoodie ($239)

Global Puffer Hoodie For Women

Depending on where you are, fall temps can sometimes hit close to freezing in the evening and early morning hours.

The Topo Moutain Puffer is the perfect companion for temps in the mid-30s to high 40s and easy enough to squish down into a day pack for long-haul adventures. The Moutain Puffer brings a bit more thickness than its slimmer sibling, the Global, we used ours for early morning hikes around all the amazing woods and wilderness trails by the Crystal Bridges Museum.

The Moutain Puffer Hoodie features PrimaLoft® Black Rise, which is a sustainably built fill that performs like down, made up of 80% recycled content. We love to see more of this attention to environmentally friendly production of garments. Not only will this jacket Keep warm, but it keeps plastic out of landfills.

Features:

Fully lined

Vertical zippered chest pockets

Side hand pockets

Adjustable drawcord cinches at the hood, neck, and bottom

Topo Designs Mountain Puffer Hoodie Womens ($199)

Melin - A-Game Infinite Thermal

The A-Game Infinite Thermal in Granite by Melin

The Infinite THERMAL Collection from Melin is the perfect cold-weather baseball hat and a nice alternative for those looking for a little more protection in cooler temps. The A-Game shape is our favorite and sports feature we've come to expect from our favorite headwear brand. All the models/shapes in the line are designed with a water-resistant exterior and a microfleece lining for warmth. We've found this to be the perfect replacement for a light beanie and a great all-around cap for fall and winter. The cap is equipped with all the details you've come to expect, is incredibly comfortable, and can be cleaned easily. These hats are built to last, and if you take care of them you will definitely get your eighty bucks worth.

Features:

Dri-Blaze Sweatband - The Dri-Blaze Sweatband is made with a proprietary coffee carbon fabric designed to retain heat and simultaneously provide a natural antimicrobial property.

Microfleece Lining - Our buttery soft Microfleece Lining provides just enough warmth in cooler temperatures.

4-Way Stretch -The exterior of the hat is designed with a 4-Way Stretch material for flexibility and comfort.

Water-Resistant - the Infinite THERMAL Collection is water and snow-resistant.

Melin - A-GAME INFINITE THERMAL ($79)

Sethen Shoes By Aldo

These insulated sneakers will keep you warm and comfortable through the fall season and are versatile enough for just about any casual activity. If you are looking for a pair of all-around sneakers, these are an easy choice. Basically these sneakers will go with everything and look premium with a much more modest price tag.

Snag Them Here For Only $54.98

Mirardo By Aldo Shoes

We love the monochromatic look of the Mirardo and the more streamlined silhouette; it's a sneaker that feels at home in nightclubs just as much as it does cruising around a punk show. The Mirardo has been one of our go-to nightlife shoes as the seasons slowly change and the rain becomes more prevalent. The upper of the shoe is water-repellent enough to keep your feet dry should you get caught without an umbrella.

Snag Them Here For Only $59.98

Roland Streetwear Collection

The 808 Puffer, it $808, seriously!

Roland recently released a line of new streetwear products that will turn heads with vibrant color pops and definitive branding of classic Roland gear.

Techy producers, Roland-brand enthusiasts, and all others who love the signature white-to-orange-to-black gradient, which the TR-808 machines are known for, will be thrilled to see new lines of TR-909 gear added to the shop.

Don't get discouraged if you head to the shop and find that some of the items were too popular for their own good and are sold out. There are dozens of other incredibly comfortable and equally awesome clothing items to scope (some of our favorites you can preview below)

Check out the recently-added clothing Roland brought to their RolandLifestyle shop (prices vary).

The Prospect: Power Wool

Mission Workshop makes clothes for the most demanding of customers, those that want all the technical advantages of today's modern fabrics with a clean, modern style. MW has remixed its classic hoodie silhouette and fused together some next-level technical fabrics from Polartec® (Power Wool) and Tweave® Durastretch® 520E. This combination brings flexibility, comfort, and warmth with a thinner layer.

The Power Wool uses a soft and breathable Merino to regulate your temperature, and the wool's antimicrobial properties repel odor, so you can take it on longer trips without washing it.

MW uses Durastretch® reinforcement overlays on the high-wear areas of the garment, so you will get years of use out of it. You probably will wear out before the Durastretch does. Bottom line, if you are looking for a hoodie that is both stylish and durable enough for a bike messenger, this is it.

Details:

Pass through hand warmer pocket

3 Panel hood

Sustainably and responsibly sourced Merino Wool

Reinforced overlay panels on elbows, forearms, shoulders, and pocket

Wicking, Breathable

Fabric Specs:

Polartec® Power Wool:



47% Wool / 42%Nylon / 11% Spandex



231 gsm



Tweave Durastretch 520E Overlay:



91% Nylon / 9% Spandex220 gsm

4-Way Stretch

Naturally odor resistant

Naturally regulates body temperature

Mission Workshop Releases The Prospect: Power Wool ($255)

Fall Gear Recommendations

Once you're prepared for the fickle temps of fall, it's time to start having some fun.

Here are our favorite gear, gadgets, and tech items that we've stumbled across that help you get the most out of the fall season (while looking good doing it).

Torch Flask

If anyone was going to reinvent the flask, it was going to be the guys at High Camp Flasks. This vessel isn't so much for the low-rent hustlers who need to take nips at lunch, this one is for the connoisseur who takes their hooch seriously.

The Torch™ Flask uses a double-wall insulated to temperature protect your adult beverage and features kitchen-grade stainless steel to protect your whiskey for months on end. The magnetically attached shot glass pops off easily but will stay secure in your pack, so you are ready to sip at a moment's notice.

The best part about this flask is that you can fill it up without a funnel and clean it just as easily.

Why? Because these geniuses finally figured out the secret, just make a bottom that unscrews. Another perk is you can toss in an ice cube to give you that perfect temp and consistency because you are snobby like that!

High Camp Flasks - Torch Flask ($99)

HERSCHEL's Nova Art Project Backback

Herschel has long been a leading name in the world of backpacks and travel gear, and their latest drop is certainly something you should keep watch for. As a continuation of their Nova Art Project series, which partnered with women-identifying artists who each create two exclusive designs that are featured on the brand’s signature Herschel Nova Backpack.

Grab one online starting at $99.99.

Ecoflow Delta 2 Portable Power Station

Ok, this is kind of cheating if you are taking this thing camping, but hey, we aren't going to judge you if you want to power up your mini fridge or BT speaker. The Ecoflow Delta 2 is a beast and a very powerful tool for van lifers, glampers, and creative professionals, and it's a great asset if you are in an emergency blackout. The 1800W AC output means you can power more than 90% of your home appliances (check the charge guide below for some examples) That means your microwave, fridge, or even coffee maker is covered in a blackout.

You can plug in up to 15 devices at once when you need to power up a creative team, and the DELTA 2 can prevent overloading from devices up to 2200W thanks to X-Boost technology.

The DELTA 2 is a workhorse, and one of the features that is extremely impressive is for the battery to recharge to 80% capacity in just under an hour, so if you are a creative team on location you can simply shuttle the battery back to a hotel room to charge up or use a car charger to keep it fired up.

For campers, van lifers, and glampers, there is a long-term solution that allows you to use solar panels to keep the battery charged continuously. So if you are going off-grid, no problem; you can still have your coffee and power your camera.

Features:

Expandable capacity - 1-3kWh expandable capacity to grow your storage to your needs. Add on the DELTA 2 extra battery to reach 2048Wh, or add on the DELTA Max Extra Battery to hit 3040Wh. Great for home backup or everyday appliances.

- 1-3kWh expandable capacity to grow your storage to your needs. Add on the DELTA 2 extra battery to reach 2048Wh, or add on the DELTA Max Extra Battery to hit 3040Wh. Great for home backup or everyday appliances. Huge AC output - 1800W AC output means you can power more than 90% of your home appliances. Or, try plugging in up to 15 devices at once. Unlike other brands, DELTA 2 can prevent overloading from devices up to 2200W thanks to X-Boost technology.

- 1800W AC output means you can power more than 90% of your home appliances. Or, try plugging in up to 15 devices at once. Unlike other brands, DELTA 2 can prevent overloading from devices up to 2200W thanks to X-Boost technology. 7x Faster AC charging - X-Stream tech means that DELTA 2 charges 7 times faster than the competition. That’s 0–80% in just 50 minutes and 0-100% in 80 minutes with AC input.

- X-Stream tech means that DELTA 2 charges 7 times faster than the competition. That’s 0–80% in just 50 minutes and 0-100% in 80 minutes with AC input. Or go green without sacrificing speed - Plug in portable solar panels and get up to 500W input to charge from anywhere in as fast as 3 hours.

- Plug in portable solar panels and get up to 500W input to charge from anywhere in as fast as 3 hours. Built to last 6x longer - Get 10 years of daily use until hitting 80% of its original capacity. That’s down to its LFP battery chemistry giving you 3000+ cycles.

- Get 10 years of daily use until hitting 80% of its original capacity. That’s down to its LFP battery chemistry giving you 3000+ cycles. Control from anywhere - Use the EcoFlow app to control your DELTA 2 from anywhere using Wi-Fi. Link with Bluetooth when off-grid. Either way, you can check to charge data, customize settings and adjust the charging speed with ease.

- Use the EcoFlow app to control your DELTA 2 from anywhere using Wi-Fi. Link with Bluetooth when off-grid. Either way, you can check to charge data, customize settings and adjust the charging speed with ease. 5-year warranty - Unlock an extended 5-year warranty for a worry-free experience.

Ecoflow Delta 2 Portable Power Station ($999)

reMarkable 2 Tablet

The reMarkable 2 is the best tablet for writing/sketching we've ever come across offering a natural feel that is much closer to using a pencil or pen on paper. We find it much more fun and natural to write on the reMarkable 2, so it's used for various purposes from note taking to brainstorming to sketching diagrams for super synths (just kidding). No paper, no problem is our motto when rocking this device and of course you get all the perks like digital sync, handwriting to text conversion, etc. Check out the link below for more details.

So head here to purchase one for the music producer in your life today.

Magellan TRX7 CS Pro Offroad Navigation System

If you are someone who enjoys getting lost on purpose or hitting the trails less traveled, the Magellan TRX7 CS Pro is an essential tool. If you have spent any time overlanding or in remote areas, you know that the first thing you lose is cell phone navigation, and your onboard nav is often useless.

The TRX7 CS Pro features an onboard 8MP camera that starts to auto-record as you approach trails; think of it as a GoPro built into your nav that allows you to drop a gauge overlay on it, making it sweet for post-trip videos and allows you to review trails that you have hit to manage any tricky parts.

This nav is ready for your adventure routes and is preloaded with 160,000+ OHV routes from forest/public lands, oh and it works on plain old roadways as well, so your navigation needs are all in one beefy little box. Much like Waze crowdsources traffic, the TRX7 CS Pro has a website that is crowdsourced by off-roaders and overlanders, so the routes and info are always growing. Just make sure you refresh your unit before you head out.

Magellan TRX7 CS Pro

www.TRXTrailhead.com

The community database is easy to use on any browser-equipped device with data or Wifi. The crowd-sourced portion contains user-generated observations so that you can search for them by location, track difficulty, rankings, and more.



The nav interface is super intuitive and allows following and recording trails a breeze once you get the hang of it. You can load saved trails or one of the device's preloaded trails, and you are good to go. Not only does this nav help you find your way, it also keeps you safe on the journey and helps identify land features and minimize surprises. The screen features an easy-to-see high-resolution (10M) 3D terrain map view and a 2D topo view with contour lines that cover USA and Canada.



Get into unfamiliar territory? No problem, just start dropping digital breadcrumbs with one-touch tracking. Now you have a way out if things get too rough. Want to contribute to the community, just save your waypoints and advice right on the nav.

Want to get more detailed, sure. Just stop the vehicle, and you can mark waypoints using audio recording, coordinates, current location or point on the map, or select a type of waypoint, name it, add photos, and more. Just save and publish your trail map, and you are now a contributor to the greater off-roader community. We absolutely love this feature.



There is even a button for social media shares (too much, maybe), so if you are an adventure influencer or blogger, you can share your experience in real time as long as you have a wireless data connection handy (your phone's hot spot, for example).



A great feature for those who might take a wrong turn is the TRX7 CS Pro's off-course notifications and Backtrack features. You go off course, you are all good, and the nav will not only let you know, but it will also help you get back on course.



We used the TRX7 CS Pro in our Volkswagen Atlas as we made our way up to a few remote lakes just outside of Vail, Colorado and it worked like a charm. Do we need to go get a Landcruiser Defender now or an old Jeep Rubicon? Oh yes, we do!!

Before you start your adventure, make sure to download the Magellan TRX companion app for iOS or Android to set up and access your account, search, save, and see your position any time you’re away from your TRX7.

The included mount is easy enough to use and allows you to just stick it to your windshield with a suction cup. Yes, we were a bit worried about a suction cup mount for an off-road nav, but we had no problems. There are other ways to mount it for a more permanent solution, but the portability is what we like about this device, so you can bring it on any adventure in any vehicle.



Magellan TRX7 CS Pro Offroad Navigation System ($629)

Nothing like listening to your vinyl out in the middle of nowhere, thanks, TRX7! The turntable is the Revolution Go by Victrola.

If you are an off-road enthusiast, this is an essential piece of kit and one that we can't imagine living without now, especially in parts unknown.

Features:

Turn-by-Turn Trail and Street Navigation

Built-in 8MP Camera with LED Flash

Optional Gauge Overlay or Time-Lapse Modes for Adventure Video

Pre-loaded with over 160,000 4WD, ATV, Motorcycle, and Snowmobile Trails in the USA

Hi-res (10M) 2D Topo and 3D Basemap of the USA and Canada with Free Updates

Track Recording and Community Publishing, Crowdsourced Track Database, and One-Touch Social Sharing

Free Map and Software Updates

RAM Dual Mount

Corvair Mountain Bike Helmet

The Corvair MTB Helmut

Yes, helmets are a very personal thing, from fit to style to weight. The Corvair from Wildhorn is great for beginner to intermediate riders who want solid protection and comfort and is relatively lightweight. The helmet is not for gnarly, full suspension, boulder jumping, or nut jobs. If you are one or aspire to be one, we would recommend a full face guard and something a little more heavy-duty.

The Corvair helmet features a fantastic ventilation system for those hot and sweaty rides, so you can feel the cool breeze on your descents. The internal headband features a simple dial-to-fit system allowing you to get the perfect fit quickly and easily. This feature also allows you to share the helmet with others, we keep one as a guest helmet as well.

The attached visor is actually functional and helps protect you from the sun and has three positions for you to dial it in, although we still recommend sunglasses for any ride. The helmet also comes with two liners to get the thickness right, along with the dials system. The Corvair is CPSC 16 CFR 1203 certified for cycling use.

Corvair Mountain Bike Helmet ($89.99)

RADKE Performance Sunglasses

Sunglasses can get really expensive, and if you are like us, you've probably left them at the bar or had a pair fly off your head during sudden stops or the occasional wipeout. The Radke™ performance eyewear with Fenom™ lenses isn't cheap but by any stretch, but the quality vs. affordability ratio is better than most. The glasses come with three lenses for all light conditions which is one of our favorite features, as fall riding can throw a variety of lighting conditions at you. They also offer a photochromic model with a single lens that adjusts automatically to light based on exposure.

The lenses provide great clarity for your ride and a wide range of vision, which is essential in tight, often dimly lit single tracks. The lenses also provide a true color spectrum which helps you read more complicated terrain and spot obstacles, like rocks, stumps, bears, etc. You will be hard-pressed to find a better pair of glasses at this price, we are fans, and hopefully, we don't leave them at the Bentonville Brewery after too many Homewrecker IPAs.

RADKE Performance Sunglasses ($79.99)

BYPASS MTB Gloves

Gloves are a must when you are doing any kind of mountain biking as your hands will get torn to shreds otherwise. The BYPASS MTB Gloves from Wildhorn are super comfortable and great for all day rides. The gloves are also made with a sustainable material called Clarino™ which is a water-based microfiber used in the palm and is super soft and durable. Other features include silicone grips in the breaking area, 2-way stretch for extra comfort on longer rides, and a touchscreen-sensitive pointer finger so you can check your trail map apps. These are our new go-to gloves for fall riding!

BYPASS MTB Gloves ($39.99)

MyMedic Ready Collection First Aid Kit

We are all vulnerable to the occasional injury when enjoying the great outdoors. We are big believers in being prepared, whether it's having great Bourbon for the campfire or a MyMedic first aid kit in your car/tent/pack.

With MyMedic’s new Ready Collection you are fully prepared for minor injuries out in the wild, from cuts, scrapes, minor burns, etc. all in one compact pouch.

The Ready Collection Features:

Features top-quality supplies for a variety of minor injuries and comes in four different sizes for a variety of situations.

Features color-coded packaging for fast and easy ID, so you know what to grab when your buddy Stu grabs the wrong end of the BBQ skewer.

Each sized kit includes supplies related to bleeding, burn, medication, sport and outdoor, topical, hydration, and tools and devices

All kits but the Pocket include supplies for sprains and fractures and CPR

All kits include a First Aid & Survival Guide

All kits are super portable and feature a water-resistant carrying case

The 4 kit sizes are: Ready Pocket - The smallest kit for car, bag, or purse, Ready Large - Perfectly sized for families or the accident-prone, Ready Everyday - Travel sized for a couple or small family, Ready Mini - Stash in your dorm, locker, gym bag, suitcase, and more

MyMedic Ready Collection First Aid Kit ($49.95)

Aero International Expandable 4-Wheeled Carry-On

Tumi's latest collaborative project is something that every F1 fan would drool over. Introducing the McLaren collection, made in partnership with the iconic racing team and their driver Lando Norris. If you're jet-setting across the world or just traveling out of town for the holidays, this will ensure you do it in style.

Check out all of the different options, as prices vary heavily.

Sketch & Etch Custom Lighting

When fall comes on, and the sky darkens, we spend more time inside than is good for us. So why not lighten up the time indoors with custom-made lighting? Sketch & Etch is the leading name in custom LED lighting, which we originally recommended for music producers and studios, but honestly works great for anyone. With a wealth of different options and functions, these lights are an amazing way to ward off the blues and look good bring some cool accents to your dwelling.

Here is their website, where you can learn more about what they do, the signs they make, and how they can help you.

GoPro Hero 11 Black

Wow, you blink, and there is already a Hero 11 Black GoPro camera on the market; we still use our Hero 5, so probably time we caught up. GoPro has stepped up the offering quite a bit with the new 11 model, which comes in the full-size Hero 11 Black model and Hero 11 Mini. Some of the big upgrades include the battery, which now lasts longer in more extreme temps, the rez for photos and videos (mind-blowing for the size), and the latest HyperSmooth video stabilization.

This camera has so many different potential use case scenarios that it's kind of a one-stop solution for anyone that wants to capture video content, from vloggers to journalists to action sports junkies. There are several mod upgrades you can order for different applications, including media, lens, and light mod.

One of the big things content creators will love is the new larger image sensor that allows you to share your content in various ratios right out of the camera, like vertical for TikTok and Reels, horizontal 16x9, and IG square. The in-camera stabilization is the best it's ever been, allowing you to focus on the shot and not worry about camera jerk, which is huge for those capturing footage like action sports, etc. If you are shooting in darker situations, the new sensor also allows you to capture much better images at night and 10-bit color just brings more vibrant color options.

We just got a camera, so will be strapping it to our mountain bike here in Bentonville and doing a couple of quick trail recordings, along with other tests, so look for a more in-depth review in the next week or so.

Product Details

In the box - HERO11 Black camera, carrying case, Enduro Rechargeable Battery, curved adhesive mounts, mounting buckle + thumb screw, USB-C cable and free SD card

Automatically upload footage to the cloud + get a highlight video when charging

Larger new image sensor delivers an immersive, extra-large field of view.

Cinematic 5.3K60 + 2.7K240 video with 24.7 megapixel stills from video.

Stunning 27 megapixel high-res photos.

Emmy® Award-winning HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization with Horizon Lock.

Waterproof to 33ft + built tough.

GoPro Hero 11 Black - ($399-$609)