Lauten Audio Announces Second Iteration Of Iconic Black Series Microphones
Lauten Audio announces the V2 release of its award-winning Series Black microphones, including the LA-120 transformerless condenser, LA-220 FET condenser, and LA-320 Tube condenser microphones. Each microphone maintains its critically-acclaimed sound, through-hole circuitry, and custom-crafted Lauten Audio capsule while adding several customer-requested functional and aesthetic improvements.
All three microphones in the Series Black family now feature polished and engraved nickel head-baskets. At the same time, the LA-320 exterior has been completely redesigned — signaling its relationship to Lauten Audio’s flagship Eden LT-386 tube microphone. The smooth, silk-screened labeling found on the classic LA-120, LA-220, and LA-320 has been replaced by hand-filled lettering and now includes a hallmark Lauten Audio inset badge.
In addition to material and aesthetic improvements, the LA-220 and LA-320 microphones also gain a beautifully redesigned, open-face shock mount system that improves isolation, flexibility, and long-term reliability.
The Lauten Audio Series Black microphones have received high praise from industry heavyweights like 10x Grammy-Award winner Darrell Thorpe and Hit-making Producer Greg Wells and is prominently featured on new and notable records, including Foo Fighters’ Medicine at Midnight and Snarky Puppy’s Empire Central, among others.
About The LA-120
The LA-120 is a transformerless condenser microphone with world-class transparency and sonic flexibility. This uniquely configurable design is equipped with analog sound-shaping onboard and includes interchangeable Cardioid and Omni capsules for added flexibility.
Unlike traditional microphone designs that utilize a transformer to introduce color and saturation, the LA-120 is built around a US-made JFET to capture the vibrance and character of a sound with unprecedented realism and authenticity.
About The LA-220
The LA-220 is a two-tone FET microphone that allows you to choose between the warmth of a classic microphone and the clarity of a modern microphone at the flip of a switch. Traditional microphones were made for a signal chain that you don’t have, so we designed the LA-220 to sound great without it.
Centered around a custom-made Lauten Audio capsule and hand-soldered circuit path, our unique microphone design gives you the musical color and gentle compression associated with classic signal chains but straight into your audio interface.
About The LA-320
The LA-320 is a twin-tone tube microphone that allows you to choose between the warmth and body of a vintage tube microphone, and the clarity and presence of a modern tube microphone at the flip of a switch. Classic tube microphones were made for a signal chain that you don’t have, so we designed the LA-320 to sound great without it.
Centered around a custom-made Lauten Audio capsule and hand-soldered tube circuit path, our unique microphone design gives you the musical color and gentle compression associated with classic signal chains but straight into your audio interface.