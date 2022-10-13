Skip to main content

Lights Out Premiere: Oscean - Horizonsz [Tresor]

Airy stripped-back electro at its finest
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
TRESOR343 Artwork

Track: HorizonzArtist: Oscean
Label: Tresor
Format: Vinyl/Digital
Release Date: 11-14-22

Oscean comes out firing from the outset on their new 12” entitled Multirays. The Argentinian duo of Andrés Zacco and Sebastián Galante are following up on the first release of their collaboration, Ideoma, also released on Tresor Records. With Multirays, this burgeoning collaboration reveals a promising evolution, moving into more rhythmically diverse environments and playful structures.

With lush pads, gritty textures, and punchy drums, Horizonz is airy stripped-back electro at its finest. Something you'd hear during the earlier part of an open-to-close set.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Content

Laxenanchaos - Brilliant Toys [Tripalium] Cover Art
Music

Lights Out Premiere: Laxenanchaos - Brilliant Toys [Tripalium]

By Kane
Artwork_ABRAX_ABRAX001
Music

Lights Out Premiere: ABRAX - Intervention [ABRAX]

By Kane
Carl Finlow - Dead Centre [Avoidant]
Music

Lights Out Premiere: Carl Finlow - Dead Centre [Avoidant]

By Kane