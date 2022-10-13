Lights Out Premiere: Oscean - Horizonsz [Tresor]

Track: HorizonzArtist: Oscean

Label: Tresor

Format: Vinyl/Digital

Release Date: 11-14-22

Oscean comes out firing from the outset on their new 12” entitled Multirays. The Argentinian duo of Andrés Zacco and Sebastián Galante are following up on the first release of their collaboration, Ideoma, also released on Tresor Records. With Multirays, this burgeoning collaboration reveals a promising evolution, moving into more rhythmically diverse environments and playful structures.

With lush pads, gritty textures, and punchy drums, Horizonz is airy stripped-back electro at its finest. Something you'd hear during the earlier part of an open-to-close set.