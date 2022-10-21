Magnetic Mix 200: FUNK THE WORLD 72 With QDUP

QDUP delivers a fantastic and funk-filled mix to celebrate the 200th mix that we've hosted on Magnetic Mag

Nothing sets the weekend off on the right foot like some funky-fresh music. Lucky for you, QDUP delivers this in spades.

To celebrate not only the 200th Magnetic Mix but also the 72nd volume of the Funk The World series of Fort Knox Recordings, this hour-long mix feature some flaming hot exclusives, rare edits, and many more hidden gems to kick the weekend into overdrive.

Here are a few words about the mix from the label:

"Fresh off his Electric Tonight Remixed single, Qdup demonstrates his funky DJ prowess with a scorcher of a guest mix for the long running Fort Knox Recordings mix series Funk The World with their 72nd volume. He features the Rory Hoy Remix of his Electric Tonight release along with a blend of his own custom exclusive edits and favorite tracks from artists like Röyksopp, Braxe & Falcon, Freestylers, Kraak & Smaak"

Stream Funk The World Vol 72 Below:

Qdup Funk The World Vol 72 Tracklist:

1- Curtis Mayfield - Tripping Out (Featurecast Re-Imagine)

2- The Drop 2020 - The Nextment Edit

3- Shaka Loves You - Get Down

4- Poldoore - Home Again (feat. Balkan Bump)

5- Röyksopp - Denimclad Baboons

6- Braxe & Falcon - Creative Source (12" Version)

7- Fred Wesley X N-You-Up X Qdup ft Jerome Joyce - Get Up At The House Party (Qdup Edit)

8- Five Alarm Funk feat. Bootsy Collins - We Play The Funk (CMC & Silenta Remix)

9- Frank Moody - Charge Me Up

10- Freestylers - Fabulous

11- Krafty Kuts X Oliver feat De La Soul - Where’s the Heart Attack (Qdup’s FTW Edit)

12- Qdup - Electric Tonight (Rory Hoy Remix)

13- Camoufly - Cake (Jimi Needles Edit)

14- Groove Armada - The Girls Say (Greg Wilson Version)

15- A.Skills &.Krafty Kuts - Lit Up (feat Gizelle Smith)

16- Grover Washington Jr. & Bill Withers - Just The Two Of Us (LON Remix)

17- Luke The Knife - Hit ‘em with the Boogie

18- Kraak & Smaak - U R Freak (feat. Ivar)

19- Max Sedgley - Out of Nowhere