Skip to main content

MKE’s Big Tone WrightSt Brings A Unique Flow To Today's Rap Game

Big Tone WrightSt brings a unique flow and sense of lyricism atop radio-ready beats to create his own signature blend on modern hip-hop.
Big-Tone-WrightSt

As an artist, your primary focus on the come should be consistency and getting better with each release. Every fan is looking to grow with an artist in a sense, and constantly evolving your sound in the early stages will keep them engaged. One artist who has the consistency part down, always releasing new music, is Milwaukee’s own Big Tone WrightSt.

From the streets of MKE and 41st Wright St, to be exact, Big Tone is an up-and-coming artist who has quietly made a name for himself in the underground scene. The creative is known for his versatility and passionate, authentic street sound.

Big Tone WrightSt began releasing music on major platforms just this year and has already dropped a single and two albums. His latest project, “August 8th,” was released on August 8th to celebrate his 25th birthday.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Big Tone is slowly becoming more comfortable with his sound. The last album was still a test run of a raw talent figuring out what fans like the most. The talent is sure to make his noise when the time is right.

Follow Big Tone WrightSt on Instagram

Related Content

kanye-west-all-day
Charts

The 25 Best Hip Hop Tracks of 2015

By Ben de Ayora
Best Indie hip hop
Music

Here are Our Favorite Indie Hip-Hop Songs That Dropped In September 2022.

By Samuel Wright
licensed to ill beastie boys
News

Licensed To Ill Tells The Story of The Beastie Boys In A New Musical

By Magnetic