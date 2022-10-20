Moogerfoogers: 7 Classic Pedals Now Available As Audio Effects Plug-ins

Moogerfooger Effects Plug-ins are a re-invention of Moog’s coveted analog effects pedals, bringing the legendary tone, musicality, and interconnectivity of the original hardware effects to your digital music production environment.

Designed by Bob Moog and his engineering team in the late '90s and '00s, Moogerfooger effects pedals were direct descendants of the original Moog modular synthesizers, adapted to process, modulate, and play with inputs ranging from guitar, voice, and synthesizer to any imaginable audio source.

From the MF-104's lush, warm analog delay circuit to the swirling phaser effects of the MF-103 and legendary resonant ladder lowpass filter in the MF-101, Moogerfoogers have become renowned for their sound and adopted by studios and performers around the world. ​

Each of the seven effects has been meticulously renewed with reverence for the lush, distinctive tones of the original analog circuits—retaining the exceptional sound quality the pedals are known for while expanding on what's possible in the hardware realm. With stereo functionality and an extended feature set, these plug-ins further tailor the classic Moogerfooger functionality to the modern digital creator.

With all parameters ready to be automated as well as the ability to save and manage presets, Moogerfooger Effects Plug-ins mutate and re-shape themselves around your audio tracks.

The collection of Moogerfooger Effects Plug-ins includes:

MF-101S Lowpass Filter - the classic Moog ladder filter with an envelope follower for dynamic control

- the classic Moog ladder filter with an envelope follower for dynamic control MF-102S Ring Modulator - a wide-range carrier oscillator paired with an LFO for effects from soft tremolo through far-out clangorous ring modulation tones

- a wide-range carrier oscillator paired with an LFO for effects from soft tremolo through far-out clangorous ring modulation tones MF-103S 12-Stage Phaser - a descendant of the vibrant 1970s rack-mounted Moog phaser with an on-board LFO

- a descendant of the vibrant 1970s rack-mounted Moog phaser with an on-board LFO MF-104S Analog Delay - a rich, full-bodied delay and modulation circuit that has remained highly sought after to this day

- a rich, full-bodied delay and modulation circuit that has remained highly sought after to this day MF-105S MuRF - a groundbreaking effect combining a resonant filter bank with a pattern generator and skewing envelope for vibrant animation of an incoming sound

- a groundbreaking effect combining a resonant filter bank with a pattern generator and skewing envelope for vibrant animation of an incoming sound MF-107S FreqBox - a box of gnarly synced VCO sounds with envelope and FM modulation

- a box of gnarly synced VCO sounds with envelope and FM modulation MF-108S Cluster Flux - a flexible processor that can modulate between chorus, flanging, and vibrato

Moogerfooger Effects Plug-ins are now available to purchase for a limited-time introductory price of $149 USD (regularly $249) at moogmusic.com.