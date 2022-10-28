Music Studio Essentials: Vicetone Shares Their Favorite Studio Amenities

We sat down with Vicetone and had them share what essentials they keep in the studio. Some of these have nothing to do with music production but are necessary to comfort vibe and aesthetics

There is more to a music studio than DAWs, synths, and equipment. A music studio must foster a sense of creativity and comfort, which means having a few extra amenities laying around is essential if you want to create the best music possible in the space.

So when we had a chance to interview Vicetone ahead of the release of their latest single, we jumped at the chance to figure out what studio extras they have in their studio that they deem essential to making music at the highest possible level.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

But before we dive into their studio essentials, let's take listen to their latest work of art.

Stream Vicetone's Latest Single Below

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Vicetone's sound is a mix of subtle melodic elements delivered with a heart-whooping blast of energy. Their latest single, 'My Heart's On Fire,' is a continuation of this legacy.

With large builds, distorted lead synths, and a pumping momentum that harkens back to many of our early rave days, the track has all the pieces in place to be a Fall-time banger.

The vocals keep the track interesting from start to end and provide a heart-felt contrast to the rest of the composition. Qvckslvr's talent on the mic is in fine form throughout and offers an enchanting backdrop for the rest of the layers to unfold beneath.

“We love how this song progresses from a euphoric melodic section to this massive, captivating drop. We tested it out during our summer tour and the drop is a real crowd pleaser. It's a combination that we don't hear very often and it felt refreshing and exciting to us. Paired with the relatable, nostalgic, yet catchy vocals from Qvckslvr, this is a song we're very excited about!” - Vicetone

A 75-inch LG OLED TV

Screen real estate is a thing, even in music production! I love having a huge screen in front of me and being able to oversee the entire project in a glance. And after working on a big TV screen for years, it’s impossible to go back to normal monitors. Nothing quite like using an OLED TV for your day-to-day work.

Philips Hue Lights Everywhere

A cozy work environment is everything. And the Hue lights allow me to set up a very cozy studio vibe and fine-tune it with precision, using a dimmer or just using my phone.

During the day, we usually have the lights on very bright, and as the nighttime approaches, we’ll dim the lights and make the vibe more purple-ish. You’d be surprised how much comfort lights will change the feeling of a room.



Klean Kanteen Insulated 1L water bottle

It’s made out of 90% recycled materials in stainless steel, it’s thermo-resistant, and holds a liter of water or whatever your beverage of choice is.

Staying hydrated in the studio is essential!

Lovesac

Making music together should be fun, but also comfortable for the person not sitting behind the desk, and that is where the Lovesac comes in.

It’s supremely comfortable and cozy and we can’t even picture our studios anymore without a big Lovesac in it.

Herman Miller Embody chair

We sit and work in our studios for many hours in a day, so we need to sit comfortably right? Herman Miller is one of our favorite chair brands and the Embody is our favorite model.

We also got the Herman Miller Cosm recently - another comfortable and rather a stylish office chair. We often switch back and forth between the two chairs. We can’t go back to cheaper office chairs anymore.

2x Genelec 7370A subwoofers

More (and more accurate) bass is essential for any music producer. We use two Genelec 7370A subwoofers for this reason and have calibrated them extensively to make sure the low end is punchy and accurate even in low-volume situations. The subs themselves are also huge, by the way, and look commanding.

RME Fireface UFX+ audio interface

The audio interface we love the most is one of the most reliable pieces of tech we use daily in our studios.

Never fails, never crashes, always works, and provides crystal clear sound and ample connection opportunities for sound sources and outputs. A real powerhouse of an audio interface and absolutely essential for us - you can’t go wrong with RME