My Toolbox: Casper Cole

Recently, artist Casper Cole made his return to Fur Coat's Oddity label with a three-track EP titled Matter of Time, which includes a remix from Fur Coat. The emotion-fuelled title track 'Matter Of Time' has all the attributes to storm the melodic techno charts. Featuring a stunning vocal from Ed Begley and a brilliant arrangement from Casper, who allows Ed's voice to shine while embellishing and layering analog elements to complement his tones - heightening the sense of drama and tugging at the heartstrings. Expect this to feature heavily in key DJ playlists.

Words and photos by Casper Cole

Casper Cole

Prophet 10

My go-to analog synth for brassy leads as well as pads. This is the 10-voice version of the Prophet 5 reissue from a couple of years ago. While its features are pretty limited by modern synth standards, what you’re using it for is the incredible depth and richness of the filters and oscillators. A huge-sounding machine.

Prophet 10



Korg Monopoly

This is an excellent synth for thick-sounding leads and basses. It has 4 oscillators, on which you can alter the tuning and waveforms. This helps create really textured unison sounds.

Korg Monopoly



Serum

A soft synth classic that can seem to produce any sound you want. It has a great wavetable synthesis engine that can take it to those places that analog synths can’t reach.

Serum

Moog Sub 37

This synth is incredible and one of the first that I owned. Despite being marketed as a synth for bass (hence the name) it can create some incredibly deep and dynamic lead sounds. Overdriving the filter section produces a saturation and tone that no plugin can give you.

Moog Sub 37



Focusrite Red

My go-to vocal pre. I’ve been using this since I started producing music and recording vocals. It’s tremendously versatile and can seemingly handle any type of vocalist I throw at it.

Focusrite Red



Grab your copy of Matter of Time here.