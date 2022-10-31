My Toolbox: Casper Cole
Recently, artist Casper Cole made his return to Fur Coat's Oddity label with a three-track EP titled Matter of Time, which includes a remix from Fur Coat. The emotion-fuelled title track 'Matter Of Time' has all the attributes to storm the melodic techno charts. Featuring a stunning vocal from Ed Begley and a brilliant arrangement from Casper, who allows Ed's voice to shine while embellishing and layering analog elements to complement his tones - heightening the sense of drama and tugging at the heartstrings. Expect this to feature heavily in key DJ playlists.
Words and photos by Casper Cole
Prophet 10
My go-to analog synth for brassy leads as well as pads. This is the 10-voice version of the Prophet 5 reissue from a couple of years ago. While its features are pretty limited by modern synth standards, what you’re using it for is the incredible depth and richness of the filters and oscillators. A huge-sounding machine.
Korg Monopoly
This is an excellent synth for thick-sounding leads and basses. It has 4 oscillators, on which you can alter the tuning and waveforms. This helps create really textured unison sounds.
Serum
A soft synth classic that can seem to produce any sound you want. It has a great wavetable synthesis engine that can take it to those places that analog synths can’t reach.
Moog Sub 37
This synth is incredible and one of the first that I owned. Despite being marketed as a synth for bass (hence the name) it can create some incredibly deep and dynamic lead sounds. Overdriving the filter section produces a saturation and tone that no plugin can give you.
Focusrite Red
My go-to vocal pre. I’ve been using this since I started producing music and recording vocals. It’s tremendously versatile and can seemingly handle any type of vocalist I throw at it.
