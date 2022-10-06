The New BOSS Pedal Promises New Levels Of Tonal Possibilities In Your Synths and Guitars

Boss just announced a new distortion pedal, the DS-1W, that will add extra fuzz and tonal shaping possibilities to your hardware synths and guitars

BOSS announces a brand new distortion pedal which continues to Waza Craft family line of premium guitar and effects pedals.

This pedal is based on the iconic DS-1, and fuses the look and tonality of the legendary pedal with two brand-new modes of distortion to create a discrete analog circuit for more versatility than ever before.

What is the DS-1 Guitar pedal?

Originally brought to market in 1978, the DS-1 was one of the earliest BOSS products. At the time, the original DS-1 redefined what the sound of distortion was and remains just as influential to this day.

The DS-1W carries on the legacy of the original with a hard-edged attack and a buttery-smooth sustain. The original pedal has sold over 1.5 million copies, and this new iteration is sure to do the same (if not more).

The iconic orange stomp is behind the signature sounds of a long list of rock, alternative, and fusion legends, and its aggressive tone can be heard on countless famous tracks. Filled with artful Waza Craft refinements, the DS-1W expands the DS-1 experience for a broader range of styles and applications.

The Two Modes On The DS-1W

The DS-1W offers two different modes which you can use to customize and tailor your sound.

The first mode offers the conventional distortion tonality that has been the hallmark of the brand for decades. Authentic recreation offers innovative two-stage gain circuitry, which is critical to achieving the iconic fullness and richness of the original pedal. Players and producers can dial in the sound for any application and achieve anything from sharp rhythms to searing synth solos.

The second mode is more customized and introduces a bold new voicing that elevates the classic DS-1 richness to new heights. Custom mode focuses more on the mid-range frequencies that add extra meat and thickness to the body of the sound and whose tone control allows you to maximize the presence of the signal. And with more input sensitivity, players can conjure up all sorts of distortion colors by picking dynamics and volume control adjustments on the synth or guitar you're using.

Specs on the DS-1W

Nominal Input Level: -20 dBu

Input Impedance: 1 M ohms

Nominal Output Level: -20 dBu

Output Impedance 1 k ohms

Recommended Load Impedance: 10 k ohms or greater

Controls: Pedal switch, Mode switch, DIST knob, LEVEL knob, and TONE knob

Connectors: INPUT jack: 1/4-inch phone type, OUTPUT jack: 1/4-inch phone type, and DC IN jack

Power Supply: Alkaline battery (9 V, 6LR61 or 6LF22) or Carbon-zinc battery (9 V, 6F22)

Current Draw: 15 mA

Expected battery life under continuous use: Alkaline: Approx. 50 hours, Carbon: Approx. 25 hours

(These figures will vary depending on the actual conditions of use.)

Dimensions: 2-7/8 (W) x 5-1/8 (D) x 2-3/8 (H) inches

Weight (including battery): 1 lb

Where Can You Get The DS-1W?

The BOSS DS-1W Distortion will be available in the U.S. in October for $149.99.

To learn more about the DS-1W Distortion and other pedals in the Waza Craft series, visit www.boss.info.