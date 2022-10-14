Q&A with Artist Manager Keith Harris OBE: Point Blank Music Futures 22 @ fabric

The event, which took place on May 18th from 11 am – 4 pm, saw music and education giants give Point Blank’s past, current and future students the best advice on how to progress their careers and step inside the music industry.

During the event, there were stands from key players in the industry, including Ableton, Pioneer DJ, ADAM Audio, Spitfire Audio and more and a wealth of thought-provoking panels and mentoring sessions from some of our industry professional lecturers and graduates. Following the event, fabric turned back into a nightclub, with Point Blank students taking over the decks in rooms 1 and 2 for an evening of impeccable DJ sets.

As it’s Black History Month, Point Blank have shared their thought-provoking masterclass with Keith Harris OBE – a British music industry consultant and artist manager who worked with Stevie Wonder for much of his career.

Harris has worked in the music industry for more than four decades as a promotions manager for the likes of Transatlantic Records, EMI and Motown. He is one of the most high-profile black executives in the business, with artists he has represented including Stevie Wonder (with whom he has worked since the 1970s), Junior Giscombe, Omar and Lynden David Hall. Harris serves in non-executive director and board positions across multiple music charities and companies, while regularly giving talks, seminars and workshops aiming to change perceptions and help to give young people the tools to enter the industry.

