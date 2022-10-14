RÜFÜS DU SOL Took Over Austin Texas with a Live Show and After Hours DJ Set

RÜFÜS DU SOL Michael Drummond

The Australian electronic dance group made up by Jon George, James Hunt, and Tyrone Lindqvist- or better known as RÜFÜS DU SOL is on the last dates of their Surrender 2022 tour. The Surrender album has to be one of their best albums to date in my opinion from the heavy heart-hitting lyrics while staying true to their unique and iconic sounds. Reaching for even higher heights, RÜFÜS DU SOL this year won ‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording’ at the Grammy's, competing against some iconic artists such as Bonobo, James Blake, and Tiësto.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A lot of great concerts typically occur at the Circut of the Americas which is typically used for Formula racing events, however, the Germania Theater is where you can find shows being thrown on the same property. It's a great venue for any type of show really as you can lay out on the lawn with your blankets, and friends, and enjoy a show in complete comfort with a perfect view of the stage. On the contrary, you can purchase pit tickets to get a bit closer to the action. Regardless though, what I loved about this show is once you heard the synths come on everyone stood right up and got right to dancing. One thing I love about RÜFÜS shows is that they do some crazy alterations to the original versions of their songs. I think the most notable one in this tour had to be "Alive" from their latest album which gained so much popularity over the past year. I think another honorable mention that had the lasers, people, and energy get intense was "Solace" but the Joshua Tree edit really showcased their talents on a different scale.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

RÜFÜS DU SOL Michael Drummond

Following an amazing live performance at COTA, they headed over to one of Austin's best nightclubs- The Concourse Project. This was a last-minute surprise to the residents of Austin as they announced they would be doing an after-hours DJ set. What I love about their DJ sets versus their live performances is you get to hear some of the music they really like and not just theirs. You get to really tap into their style of mixing as opposed to what you would typically expect from their live performance.

RÜFÜS DU SOL Michael Drummond

They came on around a 3 AM and the turn out was wild to see for one of Austin's favorite club venues. Walking in you entered a wall of beautiful art on the right and pin and purple lights. Hang a right and you walk into a massive hanger with one huge discoball hanging in the middle of the dance floor. Rufus put down a beatufiul set playing alot of their throwbacks such as "Treat You Better", "LIke an Animal", and "Say A Prayer for me". The vibrations were unmatched as they really went after hours for this venue just for this set. and for good reason.

RÜFÜS DU SOL Michael Drummond

It was truly a great night in the growing city of Austin, Texas. We highly reccomend seeing on this tour not only for the great music they bring to life, their top of the line production, but also cause it may be the last time you see them for a while... or ever.

Now there is a video at their show circutlating around as of recent that may worth mentioning as stated Tyrone Lindqvist-"Tonight is very special because it marks the end of the chapter for us as a unit. I just feel really blessed we get to share tonight with you guys.”

Now this hasn't been confirmed and could be taken out of context as they didn't say for sure they are done making music or touring so we will be sure to keep an eye on this in the months to come. In the meantime, you can make sure to see them on the rest of their tour dates here.