Roland Releases RP-30: A New Line Of Digital Piano For Home And Studio Practice

Roland's new digital piano, the RP-30, is perfect for practicing and perfecting your keyboard skills without disrupting the neighborhood

With so many distractions plaguing the world, it can be hard to convince anyone, be it yourself, your child, your friend, or whomever, that they should invest time into learning the piano.

Well, Roland saw the serious problem that these temptations bring to modern society and the music community overall and decided to do something about it.

Their new digital piano, the RP-30, is an easy and affordable way to bring music into your life. This piano offers a choice of fifteen inspiring volume-controllable tones, practical features that make learning more enjoyable, and a stylish wooden cabinet that will keep it at the heart of your family for years to come.

Essentially, it's got all the bells and whistles you or your child needs to stay excited about learning the invaluable skill of the piano.

Key Features Of The RP-30 Piano

Here are some of the standout features of the digital piano that make me most excited to check it out.

Wooden Cabinet

The exterior aesthetic looks simply amazing.

Too often, we buy used pianos because they're cheap and easy to grab. But when we get them home, we realize the faded wood and scraped edges simply don't add to the decor of the room.

But this piano's elegant and smooth wooden exterior slots well into any room and adds a new layer of sheen to your home's aesthetic.

Fifteen Onboard Sounds

We adults would NEVER get tired of hearing the standard and timeless sounds of a felt piano, right? RIGHT?!

Sarcasm aside, it can be tedious to spend hours learning an instrument when there is only a single timbre to play with.

This is why Roland added fifteen onboard piano sounds that you can access at the press of a button. Get creative with a total of 15 tones including electronic pianos, organs, harpsichords, strings, and more. It makes the RP-30 an ideal choice for developing an appreciation of music – especially when you include the option of layering and playing two tones at once

Headphone Jack

Sure, this one is common in most digital pianos these days but it cannot go unremarked upon.

Because you never know when inspiration may strike or when your kid might catch the piano bug and you don't want to dampen that excitement because it's "after quiet hours.'

Thanks to flexible volume control and a headphones option that lets them practice around the clock.

The RP-30 is a special edition model and will be available in select Roland dealers in the U.S. for $899.99