Roland Proudly Participates in the Susan G. Komen Los Angeles MORE THAN PINK Walk

Roland Corporation recently supported Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, by participating in the Los Angeles MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

More than 35 individuals joined the Roland Team to help raise funds for critical patient services in the community.

This was the first time in more than two years the in-person walk could be held in Los Angeles due to the pandemic, and goals were set to raise funds that support breast cancer patients in the community needing critical services like screening and diagnostics.

More than 35 individuals joined Team Roland in support of the organization, collectively raising thousands of dollars in donations going directly to Susan G. Komen. The Roland team was invited to be part of the Top Team Village area at L.A. LIVE!, a space for top fundraising teams to gather and celebrate on walk day. Roland exceeded their $2,500 fundraising goal and treated other teams to giveaways, a live DJ set, and demos of V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless x Susan G. Komen headphones.

“Susan G. Komen has made incredibly positive impacts on thousands of individuals affected by breast cancer in our community and as a corporate fundraising team of this year’s L.A. MORE THAN PINK Walk, we can further the mission to save more lives.. We are grateful for everyone who came to participate and support those who are facing the disease now, celebrate survivors, and honor those we’ve lost. Thank you to everyone who helped in making this event a success!” - Tony Price, CEO Roland U.S and CSO Roland North America.

“Roland’s generous support results in additional funding towards research that brings us closer to the cures for breast cancer and patient programs that help patients now. This year’s LA Walk and the work we do every day is made possible by the participation of companies like Roland,” -Courtney Jurado, Executive Director of L.A. Susan G. Komen.

Susan G. Komen will continue to host MORE THAN PINK Walks throughout the fall in a wide variety of cities across the country. To find the locations and dates for any nearby upcoming Walks or Races, please visit this link here.

To support the fight against breast cancer, Roland/V-MODA, together with dealer partners, will donate 30% of the sales price for each headphone from this collaboration directly to Susan G. Komen through March 31, 2023.