Roland's Streetwear Review: Brand Loyalists Will Love These Flashy, Techy, And Comfortable New Additions

Roland's streetwear fashion is the clothing you never knew you needed and features some slick new TR-909-inspired items alongside some timeless favorites

Roland's TR-808 and TR-909 drum machines defined an entire generation of music and helped artists like DJ Dan and DJ Pierre break fresh ground in some of the most beloved dance-music genres.

And to commemorate the work the aforementioned artists did and the tools they used, Roland recently added some fresh new drip to the RolandLifestyle shop.

Techy producers, Roland-brand enthusiasts, and all others who love the signature white-to-orange-to-black gradient which the TR-808 machines are known for will be thrilled to see new lines of TR-909 gear added to the shop.

Released earlier in September to celebrate 2022's 909 day (September 9th), the new additions will add a set comprised of one coach jacket, three t-shirts, and two hats to the lifestyle brand.

The supply of these TR-909 products is super limited. So check out each of the TR-909-centric additions here - including the t-shirt that features both DJ Pierre and DJ Dan.

Don't get discouraged if you head to the shop and find that some of the items were too popular for their own good and are sold out. There are dozens of other incredibly comfortable and equally awesome clothing items to scope (some of our favorites you can preview below)

Small Anecdote About Roland's Clothing...

As editor of an electronic music and culture site, it's not a secret that I would love clothing like this. And while my darling wife enjoys that I am obsessed with it, she still has yet to catch the bug (emphasis on the word *yet*).

Which made me feel safe assuming these clothes, with their iconic 808 coloring and signature sequences depicted on them, would be safe from being pouched.

How wrong I was...

She snuck my 808 sweatpants into her own closet faster than I could say "drum machine" and now I guess they're hers.

So word of warning, buy two of whatever you get in Roland's lifestyle shop because more than just music producers think they're comfy and cool.