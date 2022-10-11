Sketch & Etch Neon Review: Custom Lights For Your Studio, Event, and Music Brand

Sketch & Etch delivers high-quality, custom LED lighting for your event, music studio, and more. Find out what we liked about it and whether it's right for you in this review.

In music, staying on brand is more important now than ever before. With a sea of producers and DJs all vying for a limited amount of attention from the masses, having something that both the artist and potential fans can latch onto is essential.

But unless you have thousands of dollars to invest in some expensive lighting rig or stage production, it can be hard to access the same branding elements that your favorite artists and producers do. Luckily, Sketch & Etch offers a pretty sweet solution.

What Is Sketch & Etch

Founded in 2015 by two friends, Sketch & Etch's entire mission is to create lasting impressions through light.

Over the past half-decade, what started as a two-person company quickly grew into a global team of designers, artists, and geniuses who create excellent LED lighting custom for your space, event, or business.

Think of what they do as the next generation of branded-neon signs they make for the consumer market. And while many other companies are doing similar things to them, Sketch & Etch stands out from the crowd for myriad reasons.

Here is their website, where you can learn more about what they do, the signs they make, and how they can help you build your brand today!

What I Like About My LED Sign

A few benefits instantly stuck out to me about this sign when I hung it up in my music studio.

Dimming Control

When I first plugged my red light in, I was shocked by the amount of light it put out. But luckily, lights come with a remote-control device that allows you to control the brightness and a few other controls on it. From here, the light went from a firey shine that almost made me squint in my tiny studio down to a dim smolder that was very vibey.

Portability

When I checked out similar LED wall hangs, they were usually heavy and bulky and required complex wall mounts to stay stable.

But this is not the case with Sketch & Etch's lighting. Each build is made of lightweight plastic that hangs easily on a wall with only a few screws. With a drill on hand, I was able to unbox and turn this light in the span of fewer than five minutes.

If you want a fast and easy light for events and gigs, there is no better option at this price point.

Sketch & Etch's Customer Service

I originally discovered S&E through an Instagram ad, and I'll be honest when I assume most gimmicky lighting companies dumping tons into digital ads are often scams.

That being said, I'm a sucker for a good gimmick and fun lighting, so I usually embrace it all as a necessary evil... at least, that's what I was expecting when I emailed the company.

But my broader assumptions couldn't be further from the truth with S&E! The founders still operate the support inbox, and I chatted and swapped jokes with Tash while orchestrating the delivery of my light.

Communication is paramount when ordering anything custom, and S&E delivers it in spades.

For Who Is Sketch & Etch Lights Meant?

The simple answer is that anyone could benefit by having some sweet lighting in their room, house, or space, but let's dive deeper.

Because Sketch & Etch's designs are made by hand, they can adapt and create anything you need. While I got a light for my creative space that said "Create" in warming red LED lights, I have since recommended these lights to a variety of my other colleagues in the music industry.

Music Producers:

S&E's lights work perfectly for artist logos to hang on the wall in your studio. Whether you need an inspiring reminder about the vision and end-game goal you have for your music or need a flashy and on-brand item for the background of your Twitch streams, these lights work amazingly.

As a music producer, I see the immediate benefits of having access to one of these in your studio.

Plus, these signs are lightweight and portable, so you can reposition them however you need with little hassle.

Event Promoters:

Branding is everything in live music and while having a solid logo spread around your space certainly helps, having something that attendees want to take a picture in front of can be even more effective.

Everyone loves a catchy phrase or a cheeky gimmick to post on Instagram, and having your brand's one-liner lit up in custom lighting at your event can help spread awareness much quicker than giving out koozies or stickers.

Because as mentioned before, these signs are incredibly portable and easy to set up, which makes storing them at home simple and setting them up in the club or venue a breeze.

Record Labels:

Whether you're running a record label out of your bedroom or are profitable enough to have your own office with a small staff team, it doesn't feel official until your brand and logo are lit up on the wall for all to see.

S&E's signs are affordable and easy to access, making them an easy solution for those industry teams looking to add a bit more semblance of professionalism to their operation.

Where Do Order A Sketch & Etch Light

The best place to start a chat with their team and peruse some of the options you can purchase would be the company's website.

Ready to get started? Click here to design your very own custom neon sign, or get in touch with their team directly.