Solid State Logic SSL 2+ Review: A Budget USB Audio Interface For Audio Engineers

Solid Slate Logic has a new budget audio interface that rivals the likes of the Scarlett and other USB-c and USB audio interfaces. But is it the best interface for you? Let's find out in this review.

Solid Slate Logic has built its reputation on high-end studio gear and industry-leading plugins. And that reputation often comes at a premium price. They have long been the gold standard in audio processing, only obtainable by engineers at the top of their game.

But recent moves by the company have been made to offer more of their tools to the mass market, and their SSL2+ USB Audio Interface is their introduction to the world of budget audio interfaces.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Let's see what it's all about.

Purchase This Interface Here

What Is Solid State Logic SSL2+ USB Audio Interface?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The SSL2+ interface has the excellent sound quality and solid construction that SSL is known for. It is equipped with two top-notch microphone/line/instrument inputs and 24-bit/192 kHz converters from well-respected manufacturer AKM. The SSL2+ gives you pro-studio sonics in a small package. It is housed in a solid-seeming, good-looking chassis and has Neutrik connectors and Alps pots. The SSL2+ can take a lot of wear and tear from being transported to different remote recording locations.

The front panel design has an intuitive workflow with easy-to-read meters and an ergonomically satisfying feel. And its high-current headphone amp ensures accurate monitoring, so you can be sure that what you've recorded is exactly what you're hearing.

SSL has an illustrious history with its large format consoles. Many hit records and Grammy-winning albums have been produced using them, particularly the SSL 4000 series console. With its undeniable analog mojo, this console has inspired many musicians, producers, and engineers.

The SSL2+ gives your project studio the signature 4000 series sound with its Legacy 4K feature. With the push of a button, this imparts the preamps with two essential characteristics of the 4000 series signal chain.

The SSL2+ has a button that creates a deep, dimensional sound for your vocals or instruments. This is achieved by adding EQ and harmonic distortion.

What I Love About The Solid State Logic SSL2+ USB Audio Interface

This interface comes bundled with a ton of excellent features, but there are a few that stood out to me. Here is what I am most excited about with this budget audio interface.

Bundled SSL Plugins

What I love most about this interface is that it's a one-stop shop for everything you need to start recording and producing pro-quality audio. Whether you want to get into recording a podcast, music production, or tracking your band, you can do everything you need (save for the microphones) with the interface and the software bundled in your purchase.

You get some of Solid Slate's most powerful plugins, a lite version of Ableton Live to use as a DAW, and even some basic Native INstruments plugins to help you flesh out your productions and sounds. The amount of software you get almost equates to the price of the interface itself, so it's an absolute steal.

Analog Console Sound

SSL has done its work to pack as much quality analog coloration and circuitry as it can into this small interface. The interface comes with Solid State Logic's Legacy 4K mode, which gives you the legendary sound of the company's coveted SSL 4000 series analog console for your recordings (all for damn cheap!).

It's Portability

So many things in my studio aren't very mobile. Between the number of wires it takes to connect my synths, the weight of my gear, and the general design I've grown accustomed to, most things don't move once they've found their home, which makes me love anything lightweight and easy to move around.

The SSL 2+ is a small and lightweight unit perfect for any performers, DJs, or audio engineers on the go. Its dual RCA outputs offer compatibility with various uses, and its superb preamps eliminate the need for extra hardware while traveling.

What I'm Not Crazy About

It would be almost impossible to design an audio interface at this ideal price point, so let's dive into something I am not too crazy about...

The Build Quality

Because this interface is designed for mass consumer markets, Solid Slate doesn't have the time to devote to the quality of its more premium interfaces and studio gear. Many of the buttons and toggles on this interface don't feel as rock solid as you would expect from the brand.

I have also read reports of some audio jacks arriving a bit lose and needing some fine-tuning and tightening. While I didn't experience any of that in the unit that I got my own hands-on, it is worth mentioning since it deals directly with the build quality of the unit overall.

What is the difference between SSL 2 and 2 +?

More outputs on the 2+ allows for bigger productions

While both audio interfaces offer many of the same functionalities and features, the 2+ is designed for a bit larger productions and comes bolstered with a few more inputs and other things to handle more band members, mic inputs, and more.

The two most significant differences are the unbalanced outputs, the headphone outputs, and the MIDI I/O.

The standard SSL2 has no unbalanced outputs, whereas the 2+ comes standard with two stereo RCA outputs.

The SSL2 only has a single headphone output to use for monitoring purposes, whereas the 2+ comes with two, allowing more band members to monitor or an extra podcast guest to be plugged in and recorded into this interface.

Finally, the MIDI outputs: the 2+ has a 5-pin DIN in+out, allowing the interface to communicate more efficiently with your outboard gear through midi functionality.

Specs On The Solid State Logic SSL2+ USB Audio Interface

Computer Connectivity: USB 2.0

Form Factor: Desktop

Simultaneous I/O: 2 x 4

Number of Preamps: 2

Phantom Power: Yes

A/D Resolution: 24-bit/192kHz

Analog Inputs: 2 x XLR-1/4" combo (mic/line/Hi-Z)

Analog Outputs: 2 x 1/4" TRS (L/R), 2 x Dual RCA Stereo (2 x paired out/1-4)

Headphones: 2 x 1/4"

MIDI I/O: In/Out

USB: 1 x USB-C

Software: SSL Production Pack, 3rd Party Bundled Software

OS Requirements - Mac: OS X 10.11 or later

OS Requirements - PC: Windows 8.1 or later

Bus Powered: Yes

Power Supply: USB bus powered

Height: 2.75"

Width: 9.21"

Depth: 6.18"

Weight: 1.98 lbs.

Purchase This Interface Here