Soundtoys Announces Bass Processing Week and Flash Sale - Free Presets, Tutorials, And Amazing Deals

From October 19th - 23rd, dive into all that is BASS and get some fatness out of your productions.
Another cool promotional week from Soundtoys for all the budding and experienced producers out there. From October 19-23rd, the team at Soundtoys will be focusing on how to process your BASS. A ton of great tips, free presets, and Plugin deals will be available (see sale prices below). 

So if you are looking to up your BASS game, need some new plugins, or even if you just want to mess around with some presets, Soundtoys.com is the place to be. 

Bass Processing Week // October 19-23 HERE

Sale Prices Below:

  • $169 Effect Rack
  • $49 EchoBoy
  • $29 FilterFreak
  • $29 Radiator
  • $29 PhaseMistress
Also just announced, VST3 compatibility. 

Audio effects creator Soundtoys announced the immediate availability of Soundtoys 5.3.8 which includes VST3 support for both Windows and macOS, and native compatibility with both Apple Silicon (M1/M2/M-series) and Intel processors. Soundtoys will continue to support both VST3 and VST2 formats for all products for the time being. This update is FREE for all users with Soundtoys version 5 or later plug-ins in user accounts here or on Soundtoys downloads page.

