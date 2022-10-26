5 Submithub Alternatives To Get Your Music On Spotify Playlists And Music Blogs

Music marketing has changed since sites like Submithub were the best option for pitching your music to Spotify playlists. Here are five alternatives to submit your music to, so let's dive into the best Submithub alternatives.

Music promotional is essential if you ever want to get out of the garage and catch attention from the masses

Every day there seem to be more and more ways for artists to promote their music. It can be hard to know who to trust if you're looking for a paid promo service to send your music.

Submithub was the leading resource for getting your songs to Spotify playlist curators, but times have changed since they reigned supreme. So we've done some curating of our own and found the best ways for musicians to market their music and get their releases into the hands of other artists and curators who can help them market their music further.

Each one offers something unique in its own right and easily separates itself from the standard offerings of Submithub. Some are better for artists and labels, and others might be better based on the style of music you're producing or releasing. So let's dive into what we found after scouring the internet for the best Submithub alternatives.

LISTN.LIVE

Listen.Live is a new player in the market for music promotion, and at first glance, it can be easy to wonder if the music industry needs one more submission platform to act as an alternative to Submithub.

Well, Listen.Live offers a few other handy features that set it apart from the other Submithub alternatives on this list. It is quickly becoming one of our favorite ways to connect with playlist curators, music curators, and more. They also have a network of media outlets to which you can pitch, removing expensive PR agents who usually act as middlemen for such opportunities.

Firstly, the submission process on Listen.Live feels more personal and fluid. Where Submithub would require little out of the curators and artists alike, which caused a lot of half-baked replies and responses, Listen.Live requires a few more touchpoints and justifications on why or why not your music has been accepted by the Spotify playlist curator.

Like Submithub, you can pitch your new music to a wide range of influencers, which can help get your music heard by a wide range of potential fans and allows you to curate precisely which types of audiences you want your music to get out to the front of.

This platform is still in its infancy but is on track to be one of the most extensive music promo services by this time next year. Take a deeper look into what they're doing while still in their early iterations! You won't want to be sleeping on a company like this.

Learn More Here

INDIE MUSIC ACADEMY

The Indie Music Academy's focus on quality over quantity regarding relationships with curators and the music lists they create may make it more difficult to get placed in many playlists, but this can also be seen as positive, depending on how you view it.

If you're not getting added to many playlists, that's okay. Adding to a few highly active lists is better because you'll get more streams. We tried running a Playlist Push campaign and found that a similar number of streams was generated.

It would have cost me $200 less if I had gone with Indie Music Academy, but there was also more risk involved. With other platforms, there might have been better cost efficiency, but they were often more of a gamble.

Learn More Here

PARTNERED PROJECTS

I have a lot of experience with music and have worked with many PR agencies and marketing firms. I know how many of these online playlist promotion services work and can tell which ones are legitimate.

Partnered Projects is one of the few legitimate companies that also bring results for an affordable price.

Partnered Projects specializes in playlist submissions, and their forte will be on Spotify. Playlist-based music marketing is all the rage these days, as Spotify is the fat cat of the industry at the moment. So if you want to solely boost your Spotify play counts across your music library, this company is excellent.

Their streams don't come from specific click-farm city locations; they are quality, and the authenticity helps build your fanbase organically instead of only pumping up your numbers for a short time.

I've had a great experience with Partnered Projects so far. If you're confident in your abilities, it's a platform worth investing in. It's fantastic and should be at the top of this list of recommendations.

Learn More Here

GROOVER

Groover is a company based in France, and its curator list reflects that by having mostly European curators. However, they do have some non-European curators as well. This is a big positive if you're looking to target the European market.

If you're mostly looking for coverage in the US, you might want to consider other options. I've been happy with Groover overall.

While the stream counts aren't blowing my career out of the water, my coverage was higher than average for a PR campaign.

I always say that music promotion is like building a snowball; it gets more prominent and more well-known over time. If you think your first Groover campaign will result in you becoming internet-famous overnight, you need to readjust your expectations.

A Groover campaign can be a great tool if you're looking to build steady progress with multiple placements.

Learn More Here

BOOST COLLECTIVE

I've had extensive experience with Boost, and I can confidently say that they're always professional and attentive to their client's needs. Their services are top-notch, and their Spotify marketing is legitimate and guaranteed to get you a consistent stream of listeners and fans.

I've gained more fans because of them! I've also met other artists through them, and they've been helpful to me in developing my music career.

I highly recommend this company if you're looking for excellent services to promote your music or get it added to streaming platforms.

They provide music to stores like Spotify and Apple Music. They aren't as well-known as some other music distributors you may have heard of, like CD Baby or DistroKid. They're a new company in the field, but they can get your music into stores without any upfront cost, and on top of that, they offer a bunch of free services too. I've used their Spotify promotion and talked with the company's co-founders, Damien and Ronan.

Learn More Here