Sunday Gold: Tips And Tricks For The Best Minigames In Dystopian London

Become a pro at hacking, lock picking, and lifting heavy objects tucked away in Sunday Gold's amazing mini games in this amazing point-and-click adventure game.

Let's get to work and get the loot.

It's not easy being a hacker, locksmith, and weight lifting champion all at the same time. Your time in the London underground will be full of obstacles that will be in your way, but fear not, with these hints you won't even have to save scum your way to the best gear in the game. Ok maybe you will.

Remember! Before attempting any minigames keep in mind that your composure affects your ability to attempt hacking, lockpicking, and strength minigames! If one of your characters is freaking out, top them up with consumables that boost composure so that you're not hindered during your attempts.

Sally's Strength Minigame

Using Sally, you will come across certain objects that require her physique. Using left-click and right-click or ‘A’ and ‘D’ keys, balance the arrow into the highlighted zone by the time the audio/visual que goes off.

Notice that the closer you are to the left side of the curve the faster you will be pulled to that side, this applies to the right side of the curve as well. When your arrow is in the middle of the curve it will very slowly move to the direction that it's leaning towards.

The arrow is within the highlighted zone and will be pulled to the right, tap towards the left to keep it in bounds.

If done correctly you’ll receive a green bar, if done incorrectly you’ll receive a red bar. Once all green bars are acquired Sally will move the object, if you fail enough times and fill all the red bars you will need to try again.

Frank's Lockpicking Minigame

Using Frank, rotate the lockpick in a circular motion until you find a yellow highlighted section that slowly moves clockwise or counterclockwise. The arrows on screen will always point to where the yellow highlight is located.

When the segment rotates inside of the yellow highlight left-click your mouse.

The lockpick is within the yellow highlight and is as wide at it can be.

If the yellow highlight isn’t very wide you can adjust your angle to make the width bigger or smaller, making the ‘goalposts’ wider will always make the timing easier.

This will unlock the first section of the lock. When you mess up the lock resets, so make sure to take your time on each lock ring.

Rinse and repeat for the remaining sections. Voila!

Gavin's Hacking Minigame

While using Gavin you can hack various electronic devices. You need to enter the correct four number pin to complete the hacking minigame and you have 12 attempts.

Each time you enter four numbers and press enter you will see four icons; the green circle means one of the numbers you enter is part of the pin and it’s also in a correct position, the yellow triangle means one of the numbers you entered is part of the pin but in an incorrect position, and the red circle means the number you entered is not part of the pin.

The problem here is that even if you’ve found two green circles and two yellow triangles, the icons won’t tell you exactly which number you need, or which number was out of order.

For your first four to six attempts, I recommend “probing” each number until you have an idea of which four numbers you need.

Use this picture with the description below for the best understanding of hacking.

In this example I start off by using my first five attempts by finding out what each number is. There is a 1,3,5, and 6. We know that there are no 2's or 4's by all four red dots on each, and know that a 6 will be the last number by process of elimination to make up all four numbers for the pin. We still don't know what the order is though; for our 6th attempt we enter '1356' and it comes out all in the wrong order as yellow triangles. For the 7th attempt we try '3165' and get two green circles! Ok time to dial it in. Let's isolate the '16' portion of our 7th code '3165' and for our 8th attempt let's use that same '16' portion. For our 8th attempt we try '5163'. Excellent! We've done it, all yellow triangles. We now know that the '16' portion of our 7th attempt '3165' were the two yellow triangles and that the '3' and '6' portions were the green circles. Now for the 9th and final attempt we swap the '16' to '61' for our final and correct pin code of '3615'!

Hopefully this example gives you an idea for both the strategy of finding the right numbers to use and the the isolation techniques to find the correct order.

Note: You can save before the hacking minigame however if you fail and load your previous save the pin number randomizes, meaning you can save scum your AP for attempting the hack but not the pin number itself.