Artists like Bob Dylan defined generations of songwriters and guys like Max Martin are actively shaping the music industry with his words and lyrics. Here is the ultimate list of the best songwriters to have ever lived.

Few things can achieve such a brilliant effect as well-chosen words. As all writers know, through words you can convey so many things that we cannot even begin to grasp their vastness. Yet, there is one other sphere where you can see an even bigger effect. That is songwriting.

There have been hundreds of thousands of songwriters. Few have achieved success, though. It’s hard to touch the soul of your listeners. The 10 greatest songwriters of all time, though, have accomplished this feat again and again. So, let’s check who they are.

Bob Dylan

If we are talking about the best songwriters of all time, we cannot help but think about Bob Dylan. Frequently compared to Shakespeare, Bob Dylan has gained the amazing praise of being declared the first songwriter who managed to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. This wonderful accomplishment happened in 2016 after prolific work on his part. The number of pieces of recorded songs he’s written goes over 500. He’s been introduced to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. He’s also won an Oscar and almost a dozen Grammys.

Max Martin

He also takes a spot in our "10 greatest" selection in terms of famous songwriters who’ve made incredible advancements in the world of music. Max Martin is a wonderful songwriter who composed hits such as “That’s the Way It Is”, “Can’t Stop the Feeling”, “Since U Been Gone”, and many more.

The Swedish songwriting mastermind is the co-writer behind no less than 23 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

John Lennon

He might be famous for his tragic murder in 1980 but he’s even more famous for his prolific work in the music writing industry. Even though he had a drop in his performance in the 1970s, he managed to come back even greater with the amazing “Double Fantasy”.

Lennon has masterpieces such as “Instant Karma” and “Imagine” in his track record, along with plenty of other breathtaking works.

Paul McCartney

Even though The Beatles broke up, Paul McCartney didn’t stop working and doing the thing he loves aka. singing and classical writing music. He’s released numerous hits that include “Live And Let Die”, “Band On The Run”, and many more. Sure, he’s had some misfires, yet he manages to secure himself a spot on The 10 Greatest Songwriters.

That arises since his songs have successfully stood unshakable even after dozens of years.

Paul Simon

With a heart of an artist, Paul Simon has been involved in music, songwriting, and acting. He produced amazing lyrics and began coming to fame after his involvement in the duo Simon & Garfunkel in 1964. He’s the mastermind behind pieces like “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “The Sound of Silence”.

When he embarked on the world of solo song authors, he created the famous “Graceland”.

Leonard Cohen

Starting his early career as a novelist and poet, Cohen then turned toward singing and came to become one of the most famous music writers. He’s recorded hits like “Hallelujah”, “So Long, Marianne”, and “Lover, Lover, Lover”.

He was a man who always sought to reach “something higher”. Restless and longing, his spirit gave us some evergreen lyrics that have inspired and touched millions of people.

Bob Marley

Coming of Jamaican descent, Bob Marley is going to be remembered forever as a great reggae musician. He’s tried to leave his imprint on the contemporary struggles of his third-world fellows. His music aimed to lift people’s spirits even in their darkest days. Bob Marley has been recognized worldwide.

His introduction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame came in 1994 but it’s not the only recognition. He has won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and has a start on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Carole King

A great American singer-songwriter who’s also composed music such good indeed that it manages to land her in many “The 10 Greatest” lists is no other than Carole King.

She’s been a writer or a co-writer to more than 100 songs that hit according to the Billboard Hot 100 in the period between the mid-50s and the late 90s. More than 60 of her songs were also top hits in the UK.

Joni Mitchell

Another great female songwriter is Joni Mitchell. She was born in Canada and performed as a singer-songwriter. Her songs manage to hit soft spots in our minds and souls with their idealistic nature, social engagement, and personal intimacy.

Joni Mitchell is an amazing songwriter who earned her spot in our “The 10 Greatest”.

Ed Sheeran

If we have to ask someone about writing a song, we’d ask him. A Member of the Order of the British Empire, an actor in movies such as “Game of Thrones”, and the person behind over 50 songs, among them plenty of No. 1’s, Ed Sheeran deserves to be included here today. The UK Official Charts Company even declared him to be the UK’s artist of the decade.

He certainly writes amazing lyrics and his hits have touched the souls of millions of people not only in the UK but all over the world.

Conclusion

But this list comes to include in one some of the most famous and well-recognized songwriters of all time. We've included performers from the past and contemporary ones, as well.

We’ve chosen to not rank them in order from 1st to 10th because this can be a somewhat personal choice. They all definitely deserve to be here and you may have favorites among them or you may like someone else entirely. But we focused on people who’ve changed the world of music and have made incredible advancements in songwriting, singing, and other creative areas.