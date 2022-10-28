The 15 Best House Tracks of October 2022
The house music chart has recently expanded with multiple sub-genres deservedly getting their own time to shine so consider the broad categorization here to include only the best of the best.
1. "THIS IS THE SOUND" - TODD TERRY X RIVA STARR [HOT CREATIONS]
Drop 1988 into a washing machine with 2022 and you've got yourself this chart-topping, future-retro banger by two of the best to ever do it.
2. "I LOVE YO" - BYRON THE AQUARIUS [HEIST RECORDINGS]
Atlanta producer, Byron The Aquarius makes a well-deserved debut on Heist this month and this very title track of his is just as dreamy is at it groovy. The deep, lush melodies will take you to that one place where problems aren't real and music is the drug that sets us free.
3. "I LOVE YO (KUSH JONES REMIX)" - BYRON THE AQUARIUS [HEIST RECORDINGS]
NYC's Kush Jones got in on the action as well with his own snappy edit of this new, wonderful house jammy from Byron The Aquarius.
4. "EXTASSY" - SEBASTIEN LEGER [LOST & FOUND]
The deep and organic sound has been adopted by many throughout dance music but Sebastien Leger's activity in this space unrivaled. He continues to consistently produce peak-time tracks that sound like no one else's but his own and this newest one on Guy J's Lost & Found imprint is no exception whatsoever.
5. "DAY IN, DAY OUT" - MILTON JACKSON [FREERANGE RECORDS]
Milton Jackson returns to the mighty Freerange imprint with a trio of smile-inducing, house jams perfect for your next open-air soiree.
6. "CLOSURE" - MILTON JACKSON [FREERANGE RECORDS]
"Day In, Day Out" was my top pick of the Closure EP but Mr. Jackson's title track does the job too.
7. "RIVERFRONT (JON DIXON REMIX)" - KEVIN REYNOLDS [YORUBA RECORDS]
8. "IN A DISTORTED GALAXY" - SEBASTIEN LEGER [LOST & FOUND]
The flip side to Leger's Extassy single is no sleeper either. It possesses the same hypnotic vibe yet with a bit of edge thanks to a sinister bass-line that seems to loom throughout.
9. "THE BELL TOLLS" - DUBFIRE [SCI+TEC]
10. "HYPHAE (PEACH REMIX)" - SWOOSE [FEEL MY BICEP]
Bicep continue their expert curation of Irish dance music via their Feel My Bicep imprint. It's the 20th release on the label and it stars London-based producer, Swoose. However, it's Peach's remix of the E.P.'s b-side which shines the brightest for yours truly.
11. "PINK TELEVISION" - NUAGE [PHONICA RECORDINGS]
12. "GLANCES" - NUAGE [PHONICA RECORDINGS]
Nuage's other four on the floor material included on his Pink Television E.P. is this equally sublime production titled, "Glances."
13. "CREATORS" - RIVA STARR [HOT CREATIONS]
On the flip-side of Riva Starr's chart-topping collaboration with Todd Terry sits this acid-house beast that belongs in the same dignified company as Josh Wink's "Higher State of Consciousness."
14. "REPEAT TO SPECIFY" - DENNEY [TOTEMIC RECORDS]
Tech-house, all-star, Denney kicks off his new label with this floor-worthy production that should see home heavy play this Autumn.
15. "LIKE YOU (MIGHTY MOUSE REMIX)" - RIDNEY FEAT. INAYA DAY [PAHARAS MUSICA]
Last but most certainly not least, we pay respect to the late, great, Mighty Mouse who sadly passed away on October 20th. The British DJ/producer meant a great deal to Magnetic Magazine as he made multiple appearances across both the house and disco charts. RIP.
Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: