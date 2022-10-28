The Bloody Beetroots' Remix Add A Distorted Intensity To Letdown.'s Latest Single "Empty"

The Blood Beetroots take Letdown.'s somber vocals and rework them into an absolute smash hit. So let's check out the music video and learn a bit more about how it came together.

Big Loud

Emerging Chicago/Nashville songwriter and vocalist Blake Coddington aka Letdown. has teamed up with the acclaimed electronic act The Bloody Beetroots — the punk rock and comic book-inspired creation of Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo that mixes his classical training, his punk obsession, and his passion for electronic music into an edgy rock-meets-dance hybrid sound — for the remix of his single, "Empty."

Reimagining the singer's emotionally charged song, The Bloody Beetroots offer up a dark and harrowing remix that pairs well with the track that details the internal strife that heavily informs Coddington's songwriting.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“I struggle a lot with my mental health — it’s tough for me to put a smile on for everyone else,” Coddington explains. “I write music not only as therapy for myself but for others who feel they are spread too thin, falling short or just not good enough.” In regards to the remix, Rifo adds, "I had a lot of fun turning a sad song into a creepy tune."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Watch The Music Video Below

While everyone else was learning to garden or make bread in 2020, Coddington was busy finding a new way to musically express himself. Launching Letdown. during the pandemic, the new project features his powerful range of vocals and deeply personal lyrics over catchy guitar hooks and hypnotizing drum beats.

Additionally, Coddington’s mental health struggles have served as a primary creative focus for Letdown., and he aims to share his experiences to let others know that they are not alone in their own struggles.

Who Is Letdown.?

In the last nine months, Letdown. has already seen rapid growth on TikTok, more than 548K monthly listeners on Spotify, and 100K on Instagram — and that’s before counting the 63+ million streams Coddington’s singles have picked up.

Of course, the emotionally vulnerable rocker is fully aware that TikTok hasn’t exactly become a bastion of heavier music just yet, and his bearded and tattooed look stands out from the platform’s assortment of teenage pop stars and dance routines.

With 15 singles, a handful of music videos, and bigger streaming and social numbers than he ever thought he’d see later, Coddington will take the next step in his musical journey and bring his music live to the fans in 2023.

"Empty (The Bloody Beetroots Remix)" is out now via Big Loud Rock.

Letdown. will also be making the following headline appearances throughout December on his newly announced "Freak Tour." Dates below.

12/01 — Cleveland, OH — Beachland Tavern

12/04 — Chicago, IL — Schubas

12/05 — Minneapolis, MN — 7th Street Entry

12/07 — Kansas City, MO — Encore at Uptown Theater

12/09 — Denton, TX — Andy’s Bar

12/10 — Austin, TX — Mohawk

12/11 — Houston, TX — White Oak Upstairs

12/14 — Atlanta, GA — Aisle 5

12/15 — Chapel Hill, NC — Local506

12/16 — Charlotte, NC — Evening Muse

12/17 — Nashville, TN — The Basement

Purchase Tickets Here