The Future of Music with AI & Content Creators In 2022

Below is an Op-ed written by Diaa El All, the founder of Soundful, a new music tool that's driven by AI and is designed to help content creators and musicians produce the best work of their lives.

Diaa El All, CEO of Soundful

I started playing piano when I was three years old. I became fascinated with learning as much as I could. As I got older, my fascination grew into studying Sound Engineering and Production in college, and later working as a sound engineer and producer full-time.

This is what inspired me to create Soundful, a new tool to help creators use music AI.

What Is Soundful?

Soundful harnesses the power of AI as a very powerful creative tool for anyone who wants to create unique music, such as songwriters, producers, content creators, businesses, and more.

My colleagues and I at Soundful used AI and machine learning techniques to teach computer music theory one note at a time.

The result is a tool that empowers creators and offers them a hugely flexible platform that they can leverage in their own creative work. We’ve been able to achieve all that we have because of our incredible team.

At its core, Soundful is the brainchild of some of the best producers and sound engineers from around the world. It’s a collective team effort from brilliant minds that hail from Fortune 500 companies and state-of-the-art music tech consumer products.



Why Are Content Creators Scared Of AI?

As with any new technology, some people are afraid of AI.

To those people, I would say: we’ve been using AI in DAWs, a variety of instruments, plugins, and elsewhere for years now. In the 80s as hip-hop took off, people decried rappers’ use of sampling as not actually being credible music. It took years for the mainstream to recognize that sampling, that two turntables and microphone, was actually an art form.

Now, sampling is the modern-day bedrock for today’s biggest hits. It’s no longer viewed as stealing and cheating but instead reincarnating classic sounds into new songs.

The Benefits Of AI For Content Creators

But there are countless benefits to AI for creators.

One of the biggest is to propel a songwriter/producer out of a creative rut. Getting started on a new project can be daunting, whether a creator has too many ideas or none at all…putting the pieces together and finding inspiration can be tough. This is where music AI can serve as a major catalyst in getting a new song off the ground, and bring a creator’s vision to life quicker and more smoothly than ever before.

Take Soundful’s genre selection tool, for example. Let’s say a melodic techno producer wants to try experimenting with Bass House, but can’t find the right inspiration or sounds he or she is looking for.

Soundful’s Bass House template is the place to start: in a matter of seconds, a fully original bass house song is created, and from there, the melodic techno artist can download the song's stems and put it into their DAW of choice, and proceed on their way to tropical house mastery.

Music AI is a fantastic launchpad for endless inspiration!

Can AI Help Producers Sound More Unique?

A second great proponent of Soundful is the ability to start tracks that can never be copycats in our software.

Through Soundful’s proprietary music theory-trained algorithms, its users can guarantee that the song they make will not sound like another song within our ecosystem, or come close to infringing on its copyrights, as we’ve seen so many times in the music industry. And of course, Soundful’s tracks can be owned by the individual user, which puts enormous power and simplicity into the creators’ hands.

Will AI Take Jobs Away From Musicians?

Thirdly, there’s rampant fear of AI taking jobs away. The reality is that AI is actually creating more jobs, especially within the music industry. When we need a new sound library, we hire sound designers. At Soundful, we’ve employed countless sound designers from across the globe to create our one-of-a-kind, top-quality sound libraries. AI is really positioned to create more jobs instead of taking them away.

Lastly, music AI is a powerful tool for the creator economy. In this new digital age, the role of the content creator is more important than ever. But with that importance comes the need for these creators to wear countless hats: they need to produce the content, promote the content, find collaborators, and source music that won’t land them in licensing hot water.

But what if there were a way to make things easier, and help the vital content creator on their way to success?

That’s where AI comes in: content creators can automatically generate their own genre-specific royalty-free music that perfectly encapsulates the overall vibe of their visual content. It removes one big thorn in the side of every creator today, which is having to navigate the complexities of the current music licensing landscape.

It’s become increasingly more difficult for creators to break the mold, whether it be producers finding new genres to experiment with, classically trained instrumentalists looking for that perfect way to start a song, or TikTok creators monetizing their content all the way down to their music. The future of music at the hands of AI is hugely beneficial for creators at all levels.

Anything new is scary to people, particularly in our industry. But it is my firm belief that AI in the hands of talented creators will move songwriting and producing forward and be a catalyst for a brand new groundswell of creativity.