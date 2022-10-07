The Hypnotize Sample: Why Biggie's Hit Song Still Leaves Us In A Trance

The Notorious B.I.G.’s hit song, “Hypnotize”, samples a jazz 70's tune. Let's dive into the history of the sample, where it came from, and some unknown facts about Biggie's iconic song.

There is more to Biggie's most iconic sample than you might know... Clarence Davis

Biggie's "Hypnotize" was the first released single off of his 1997 Life After Death album. Twenty-five years later and this song is still addictive.

“Hypnotize” was also the last song released before Biggie’s death in a March 1997 drive-by shooting, which happened a week after this song was released.

What sample Is In The Notorious B.I.G's "Hypnotize"?

The instrumental for "Hypnotize" samples jazz musician Herb Alpert’s 1979 Grammy award-winning song “Rise."

In a 2017 interview with Billboard, Randy Alpert, who controlled the publishing of the “Rise” record, said that the song was the first sample request that he cleared for an artist to use.

"Rise" was written by Andy Armer and Randy “Badazz” Alpert, and first recorded by trumpeter Herb Alpert.

At the beginning of Herb Alpert’s “Rise” and at around the 3:15 mark of the song, one can hear the familiar funky hypnotizing bass groove that is heavily used throughout Biggie’s “Hypnotize."

FUN FACTS ABOUT The Notorious B.I.G's "Hypnotize"

We all love the single, but how much behind-the-scenes information do you know? Let's dive into some unknown facts and trivia surrounding B.I.G.'s most famous tune.

Diddy Helped Direct The Iconic Music Video

The song "Hypnotize" was co-produced by Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie, Ron Lawrence, and Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, and the chorus was sung by Pamela Long from the R&B group Total.

The music video was filmed in February of 1997 and featured Biggie and Bad Boy Records CEO, Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, as a dynamic duo, on a yacht in the middle of the ocean with beautiful models, and the party is interrupted by a helicopter chase.

Additionally, the Paul Hunter-directed music video for “Hypnotize” is also iconic. It was one of the introductions to the opulent bling and lavish lifestyle era for Hip-Hop/Rap.

The Original Song Held Significant Meaning To The Artists

Bad Boy Records CEO and Biggie's friend and producer, Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs, recalled listening to "Rise" growing up as a child in New York in the 70's and how the song made everyone dance.

Many Other Artists Had Their Eyes On That Same Sample

Other artists wanted to sample that particular record, but in 1996 Alpert received a call from his publisher who sent him a cassette tape.

He played the tape and heard Biggie’s voice on the track and liked it and allowed him to sample it.

"Hypnotize" Turned B.I.G's Funeral Into A Celebration Of Life

While the funeral procession for The Notorious B.I.G. made its way through the streets of his native Brooklyn, someone blasted ‘Hypnotize’ through their speakers at a very loud volume.

Rather than be offended, those within the procession began dancing and rejoicing to the track, turning it into a celebration of Biggie’s life and impact.

As Biggie's last album prophesied his legacy still lives on after death.