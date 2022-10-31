Skip to main content
The Love Festival Returns to the Southern California Desert (11.11 - 11.13)

Tickets available now at https://lovemachine.live/

Jacob Avanzato

In just under two weeks following what is expected to be a tense election Tuesday, The Love Machine returns to the Southern California desert once again for a Fall edition that is sure to put any of that anxiety to rest. From November 11th - 13th 2022 the likes of Dixon, Pan-Pot, KiNK, Denis Sulta, Doc Martin, wAFF, DJ Heather, Innellea, Sébastien Léger and many more will play. Including L.A. studio wizard, Nick Trikakis!

Plus, falling in line with other California festivals of the like that offer guilt-free partying, there will be a complete program of workshops, yoga, meditation and more that help strike a perfect balance between music, health and fun. 

Get your tickets now for this essential winter retreat at: https://lovemachine.live/

Love Machine

