The "Mo' Money Mo' Problems" Sample: Discovering Biggie's Most Well-Recognize Sample

The Notorious B.I.G.'s single "Mo' Money Mo' Problems" is a timeless classic, but many don't know where the sample came from or what other songs Diddy, the producer, used the sample in. Let's dive into its history and fun facts about this iconic track.

The Notorious B.I.G. Photo Credit: David McIntyre

Biggie's "Mo' Money Mo' Problems" was one of the first rap songs to become crossover and get on the top 40 pop radio stations. Which is common now, but was rare in the mid-1990s.

“Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems” was written by The Notorious B.I.G., Steven “Stevie J” Jordan, Mason “Ma$e” Betha, and Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs.

WHAT SAMPLE IS IN "Mo' Money Mo' Problems"?

The song’s chorus also features guest vocals from R&B singer Kelly Price.

Built around a sample of the 1980 disco dance anthem“ I’m Coming Out” by legendary diva Diana Ross, and written by Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards, Mo' Money Mo' Problems", resonated with older generations and even wider audiences because of the familiar beat.

Although "Mo' Money Mo' Problems" is an up-tempo party song it's also a statement about the misconceptions of having lots of wealth.

Biggie’s storytelling shows the more heartfelt side of rap showing that in spite of getting more money it didn’t solve all his problems.

The song comes from a quote from Notorious B.I.G. stating in an interview:

"The more money you make, the more problems you get. And jealousy and envy is just something that comes with the territory man. A lot of people is just negative energy like my man Puff say."

You can watch the full interview here.

Fun Facts About Biggie's "Mo' Money Mo' Problems"?

We all love the single, but how much behind-the-scenes information do you know? Let's dive into some unknown facts and trivia surrounding Biggie's hit record.

It Was Released After Biggie's Death

The hit anthem "Mo Money Mo Problems" was released after Biggie’s death and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in 1997, replacing "I’ll Be Missing You” at the top of the chart, Puff Daddy's own tribute to the rapper.

It Got B.I.G. A "World's First"

Despite the somber circumstances surrounding Biggie's murder, the song is Notorious B.I.G.'s second posthumous number-one single, following "Hypnotize", making him the only artist in history to have two number-one singles posthumously.

Diddy Used The Sample More Than Once

Many were familiar with Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs as a producer, but The "I'm Coming Out" sample on the "Mo Money Mo Problems" single, was also a way to introduce Bad Boy Records CEO and Producer, Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs, to the world as a solo rap artist.

Shortly after the "Mo Money Mo Problems" single released in the Summer of 1997, Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs released his first project as an artist called "No Way Out." A kind of personal diary and grieving mechanism for Bad Boy Records artists to express their feelings surrounding the death of their friend and fellow label mate, "The Notorious B.I.G."