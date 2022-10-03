Top 15 Deep House Tracks of Summer 2022

This past summer has seen the release of some incredible deep house music. Narrowing it down to the top 15 wasn't easy, but the following tracks definitely stand out from the rest.

So... What are we looking at here? We've got a couple of remixes that have a freshness (and funkiness) that's impossible to ignore. And a track or two that will make your inner 90's kid scream. Not to mention a new Dirtybird release that's reminiscent of the label's early days.

We have a few tracks from well-established producers and DJs in the house scene (think: Pig&Dan, Shiba San, Kevin McKay, and Chris Lorenzo). And, there are quite a few newer faces that are worth checking out because I seriously anticipate them continuing to make a splash as we close out 2022 and roll into the new year.

Our top 15 deep house tracks of summer are the perfect wrap-up to the warmer months. We've done all the heavy lifting for you, so dive right in and take a listen to our top picks.

Here Are Our Favorite Deep House Tracks Of The Summer

"Redbone (Kevin McKay Extended Remix)" - Travis Emmons [Glasgow Underground) Kevin McKay's remix of 'Redbone' takes Travis Emmons' poppier dance track and adds a deeper, darker layer that brings it into the world of Deep House. It was released this past August on Glasgow Underground, notorious for their iconic house releases. The edgier funk of his remix makes it one of the must-listen tracks of the summer. "Rock Your Body" - Scarda [Circa Trax] Before you ask, yes, sampling Justin Timberlake's 'Rock Your Body' made my 90's kid heart sing. But that is not the only reason why Scarda's June release made it to our top 15 of the summer. His unique spin on this popular sound blurs the line between pop classics and the house scene. The magnetic bassline paired with familiar vocals makes for a captivating and dance-worthy track. "Concorde Club" - RUZE [PIV] The dynamic house duo, RUZE, are a glimpse at the future of house music. The July release of 'Concorde Club' on PIV's summer sampler gives us a fresh taste of their groovy, soulful take on deep house. Their track is sprinkled with smooth saxophone and sounds that take me back to the very first deep house set I ever heard live. A perfect blend of funk and nostalgia make it a no-brainer for our top 15 of summer. "Forsaken Dream (Extended Mix)" - Nora En Pure [Enormous Tunes] 'Forsaken Dream' immediately draws you in with a velvety, bewitching melody. Nora En Pure's August release takes you on a journey. The deep bassline and emotive instrumentals blanket you in soulful sound that leaves you wanting more. "Make You Go Higher" - Pig&Dan [Bedrock Records] Pig&Dan have been a staple in the scene since the early 2000's and their music is always distinctive. In an interview with us back in 2016, they describe their production & mixes as one would describe a sexual experience: "This might sound weird, but a lot of DJs just come in and bang it out. If you just enter and bang it all the way, it’s boring and noneffective after a certain amount of time. We like foreplay and we like to build up to musical orgasms. Sometimes we even take it down to take it back up." 'Make You Go Higher' is melodic, euphoric even, with a dark edge. They allow the sound to slowly build, creating an experience, not just another track. "I Wanna" - Shiba San [Basement Leak] It's safe to say that, since the 2014 release of his first single Okay, Shiba San carved out an emblematic place for himself within the house scene. He released 'I Wanna' on his imprint label, Basement Leak, this past July. And it doesn't disappoint. He brings together a punchy beat and a layer of soulful funk archetypal of Chicago house, both of which make listening without dancing impossible. "Could Heaven Ever Be Like This (Walker & Royce and Chris Lorenzo Extended Mix)" - Idris Muhammad [Ultra] Idris Muhammad's 1977 classic, 'Could Heaven Ever Be Like This,' is a staple and has been sampled by countless artists. Walker & Royce and Chris Lorenzo's remix breathes life back into it, bringing it (once again) to the forefront of the house scene. "Please Don't Go" - Bruno Cardenas [Moiss Music Black] Bruno Cardenas' August release of 'Please Don't Go' is a delightful blend of soulful and almost spiritual sounds. The vocals paired with the bassline take you on an out of body experience. 10/10 this track was a no brainer for our top 15 of summer. "Colours of House (feat. Cessie Innit)" - Piem [Elrow Music] 'Colours of House' is vocally driven, centering on deep, emotive vocals, and with a classic deep house bassline foundation. "Zelebrity (Jesse Jacob Remix)" - Tapesh, NVNDO, Anchor [Likeminded] Jesse Jacob's remix of 'Zelebrity' reminds me of the fire deep house sets at the Grasshopper Underground in Detroit before they closed their doors. The Grasshopper was a whole mood- dark, deep, and grungy- and this track encapsulates it all. Jacob's takes the original and weaves in a punchy beat & a little extra funk, making it, easily, one of our top 15. "Blue Hearts (Brooklyn Baby Remix)" - Rawdio [Blue Strawberry Radio] Brooklyn Baby is a newer face to the world of house, releasing his first EP on Fresh Take Records in 2020. His music pulls in the classic sounds from the 90's house scene, incorporating elements of disco, jazz, and funk. His remix of 'Blue Hearts' is a bright, spirited spin on Rawdio's original. It has a funky freshness to it that is bound to make you smile. "Rain Check" - Sven Lochenhoer [DIRTYBIRD] 'Rain Check' is reminiscent of some of the earlier Dirtybird sounds, with its sunny bassline, delicate piano elements, and funky-groovy vocal chops. Sven Lochenhoer dives head first into the deep end of house music with this track and has me looking forward to his future releases. "Sarge" - Crackazat [Heist Recordings] 'Sarge' is light, airy, and quite refreshing. The flowing, melodic vocals and bright instrumentals throughout the track make it an instant mood elevator. Crackazat has made a name for himself over the past 10 years. He has come to be known for his synthesis of jazz and house, owing greatly to his years of dancing as a kid. "No Worries (Dennis Quin Remix)" - Butch [Cecille Records] Dennis Quin's remix of 'No Worries' is a deeper and darker take on the original, released back in 2010. He expertly adds his own, unique sound to an already classic sound. "Your Soul" - Zetbee [Large Music] Last but not least is Zetbee's 'Your Soul,' released in August on Large Music.

Listen to our top tracks of summer uninterrupted using one of the playlists below: