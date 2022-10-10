Top 15 Indie Electronic Tracks October 2022

Fall is officially here in the states. This month, we bring you a chart ranging from Little Dragon to Fred again... and everything in between.

So what does this month's Indie Electronic Playlist encompass? Chock full of groove, funky freshness, and emotive vocals, this playlist makes for the perfect late-night soundtrack. Featuring track releases from labels such as Mad Decent and Warner Music UK, this playlist offers an eclectic range of songs guaranteed to appeal to a wide audience of electronic music lovers.

Ranging from innovative remixes to the long overdue releases from some familiar favorites to the best new underground electronica has to offer, these are fifteen of the best tracks of this season.

1. "To Feel Again / Trois" Jon Hopkins, Kelly Lee Owens, Sultan + Shephard, Jerro

Jon Hopkins is undeniably one of the most prolific electronic music artists today. This single is a collaboration of five unique artists across the electronic music spectrum; the result is melodic bliss.

2. "Frisco" Little Dragon

The latest from indie gem Little Dragon is groovy in all the right places. Sultry, emotive vocals perfectly complement deep funk and soul, this is guaranteed to be one of the best indie tracks of the fall.

3. "Cryin' Heart" Cloudchord, ProbCause & Braxton Cook

Cloudchord's new album Sundrop, out now on Nettwerk Music Group powerfully demonstrates his masterful production and guitar playing. "Cryin' Heart" features ProbCause's powerful lyrics and impressive saxophone from the brilliant Braxton Cook.

4. "Kiss It Better" Aluna & MK

This single features one of the best singers in music today, Aluna (one half of AlunaGeorge) and renowned producer MK is a great indie dance track that will make you want to dance.

5. "Follow You" Kornél Kovác & Aluna

Another collaboration from Aluna, this single shows a much different side of the vocalist as she pairs up with ingenious producer Kornél Kovác. Seamlessly weaving melancholy vocals and dexterous beats, this single will be released October 14 on Studio Barnus.

6. "3AM" (James Curd Remix) DRAMA, James Curd

James Curd's remix of DRAMA's "3AM" offers a fresh perspective on a truly great track. The remix is part of DRAMA's Don't Wait Up (Remixes), out now.

7. "Kammy (Like I Do)" Fred again...

This infectious club-ready track comes to us from arguably one of the most prolific electronic music producer's today, Fred again... Features emotive vocals from his close friend Kamille, this track seems to just get better and better the more you listen to it.

8. "Bleu (better with time)" Fred again...

This delectable electronic music treat will also be featured on the producer's highly anticipated album release, Actual Life, out October 28 on Atlantic Records.

9. "Vibe Like This"(Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lucky Daye) SG Lewis, Ty Dolla $ign, Lucky Daye

When you combine one of the best indie electronic R&B crossover artists today with two other great solo artists, the result can be musical bliss. "Vibe Like This" is nothing short of that. This new single truly is the vibe, sure to captivate both R&B and electronic fans alike.

10. "KILL DEM" Jamie XX

Jamie XX 's latest is groovy in all the right places with its dancehall meets dance music vibe.

11. "Lonely Dulcimer" Dusky

The latest from London-based duo Dusky has a nostalgic yet forward-thinking feel. Super vibey and fresh, this single is sure to uplift your spirits and make you want to dance.

12. "Connection" Thomas Jack

Earlier this year Thomas Jack finally released his first new music in five years. His latest single "Connection" is a dynamic and emotive electronic single, showcasing the talented producer's ability to keep things fresh.

13. "Cherry" Daphni

One of the most exciting tracks featured is undeniably Daphni's (AKA Caribou) title track "Cherry," on his latest highly anticipated album release which was released last Friday.

14. "I Do" (Vandelux Remix) DRAMA, Vandelux

Vandelux takes a truly great song and makes it his own. His "I Do" remix has great house music feel and adds jazz-based piano to offer a unique and catchy remix.

15. "Soul Major" Cloudchord, Adam Deitch

"Soul Major" has got a truly euphoric feeling, sure to send chills down your spine. Also featured on Cloudchord's recent Sundrop album release, the single shows a much different side of the immensely talented producer.

Hope you enjoy. For any track submissions, feel free to reach out to me on Instagram & DM me for my email address.