Underground Clubs In Ibiza: Five Small Venues Big DJs Love To Play

James De Torres is an Ibiza-based producer making incredibly melodic techno built for the underground. Here are his favorite clubs in Ibiza you may not have ever heard of, but that play the best.

Mario Pinta

If you're looking for the world's party capital, Ibiza is it.

The biggest DJs in the world hold residencies at the island's biggest clubs, and anyone from flash celebrities to the world's elite can be seen attending the clubs there.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

But Ibiza also has a different side to it whose thriving underground scene and intimate clubs are the envy of musicians across the globe. But you might not ever realize this if you're flying into Ibiza for the first time.

So we decided to go straight to the source and as Ibiza-based producer James De Torres, who recently released an incredibly dark and progressive roller on Paul Thomas' label, to shed some light on the finest spaces to hear the best underground music in Ibiza.

STREAM JAMES DE TORRES'S LATEST SINGLE BELOW

Released on Paul Thomas’ UV NOIR, James de Torres' latest single bridges the gap between underground dance music and melodic progressive. It's dark and ominous just as much as melodic and emotional.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It achieves everything that techno initially set out to do but does it in a way only James de Torres can. Pushing the boundaries of what constitutes modern dance music, this recent release is a true work of art.

Purchase your copy of the record here before diving into the best clubs James hits when he wants to play or listen to underground dance music.

Club Room of Hï Ibiza

I will go for what to me is the best underground spot in the island at the moment: the Club Room of Hï Ibiza (or room 2, of the old Space Terrace). Why so? the sound system is the best one on the island at the moment, the L-Acoustic, the design of the room, the low roof, and the fact that the room is not too big, help the sound to embrace you perfectly and make you feel every beat of the music. The lighting show is amazing, beams, LEDs, strobes and the hands of the lighting tech make every moment unique.

But overall, the artists that have passed through the DJ booth of the room, to name a few, are Amelie Lens, Kobosil, Woo York, 8Kays, Fideles, Dan Shake, Derrick Carter, Yotto, HOSH, Paco Osuna, Marco Carola, and the list can continue, but all focused in a more underground scene.

Pikes

I will go for a classic one, Pikes. This beautiful and unique hotel has its little miniclub where artists like Josh Wink, James Zabiela, Nightmares of Wax, and the resident DJ Harvey have passed by this summer.

The best thing about this wonderful place is the vibes of the people, they are not party ravers, they come to enjoy a different experience. The cocktails in the garden and the darkness of the 50-person capacity room is something you HAVE to experience when coming to the island.

Cova Santa

Since the pandemic, they have been making a name on the island thanks to their open-air concept and the restaurant area. They have bet all on the melodic music with different and relevant parties like "All Day I Dream", "Storytellers" or the classic "Woomoon", but the most interesting one is Ben Bhomers residency with his live set.

Hernan Cattaneo b2b Nick Warren was a special date, Monolink live, Lee Burridge and Bob Moses are other artists that have played here during the summer, leaving nights for the memories. The beauty of this venue, next to the mountain, with the theatre area and the cave outside, creates a unique environment.

TOX

This secret club of Destino is just under the main stage where you normally see Solomun and Marco Carola.

But in this little room this year they have hosted some of the most relevant trance and progressive parties starting with Markus Schulz, a classic name on the island, and continuing with Ruben de Ronde showcases parties, the Armin van Buuren squire has had his first residency in Ibiza this year.

Wild Corner (Hï Ibiza)

Have to name this one as a club, because it could be one anywhere in the world, not every day you can say you have been djing in a Watercloset (toilet) . The main person who makes you dance nonstop here is a legend from the Pitiusa, Paul Reynolds has been djing for years and years, first at Space, then at Ushuaia, and now has his little space in the best club in the world.

But not only you will see a resident DJ here, big names have gone into the DJ booth of the bathrooms, Tale of Us is a very important example, but you had The Martinez Brothers, Shapeshifters, Cloone, Wade, Vintage Culture, Jesse Calosso, what proof that not everything is about a massive crowd, sometimes quality is better than quantity, and performing for 50 people can make you as happy as play in the biggest main stage.