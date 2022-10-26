Lalal.AI is a powerful vocal-cleaning app that allows you to repair, clean, and prep vocal tracks for production and distribution all within your browser. Let's see how it works.

From pulling the vocal out of a popular song to remixing to simply having noise-free vocals for your podcast, having crystal-clear audio is essential. And while there might be VSTs and plugins that can help with this, oftentimes they are expensive, cumbersome, and only work if you also have access to a DAW.

Luckily, Lalal.AI offers a solution.

Lalal.AI's Voice Remover is a browser-based vocal separation and repair tool that works wonders on almost any audio file you run through it. It analyzes the audio, pinpoints where the vocals are in the mix, and separates everything else from it. It's a great idea that sounds even better when put to the test.

Here are just a few quick ways we've been using Lalal.AI in my own studio:

Removing background noise for my podcast voiceovers.

Isolation the vocals so I can remix the song quickly and efficiently.

Taking out the vocals of a track to play a dub version in my DJ sets.

Generating atmosphere and textures for my productions.

Here Is How To Use Lalal.Ai's Voice Cleaner

When we first got our hands on this, we were shocked at how fast and easy it was to use. Let us break down exactly how you can take a rough and noisy audio file and turn it into a polished vocal gem in a matter of minutes (depending on the length of the file).

Step One: Load Up Their Website

To kick things off, just head over to Lalal.AI's Vocal Cleaner site here.

If it's your first time here, you will need to make an account. If you're a free user, you get a few minutes of free audio processing to test out the app and see if it's right for you.

Once you have made the account, simply drag and drop your audio into the space on the right side of the page as prompted.

Step Two: Let Lalal.Ai Work Its Magic

Once the audio file has had a chance to upload, it's time to let the platform do what it does best.

Depending on the size of the file, it should take anywhere from a few seconds to a couple of minutes for Lalal.Ai's algorithm to pick out where the vocals are sitting in the mix and extract the vocal itself.

This step is the easiest, as all you have to do is to sit back and let the app go to work.

Step Three: Review What Lalal.Ai Did

Once the algorithm has had a chance to separate the noise from the vocal, you get a chance to preview the two files. The first file will be the extracted and isolated vocal and the second will be everything else.

While we know Vocal Cleaner is predominantly a platform for voice repair, the noise file generated might come in handy as well. We found some interesting textures and samples to use in my tracks from the noise file, so always be on the lookout for ways to use the audio in creative ways.

Step Four: Download Your Audio!

Once you have reviewed the audio file, it's time to download it onto your hard drive.

Depending on the type of account you have on Lalal.AI, the total length of the processed audio will be deducted from your credits on the site. It's literally that easy!

For more information and to check out the various account types, pricing, and more, head over to their website here and check it all out for yourself.