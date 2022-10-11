Here's A Massive List Of All The Artists Confirmed Who Are Playing At ADE This Year

With ADE fast approaching, more and more artists are officially confirmed to be playing the conference. Her is the definitive list (so far at least) of confirmed artists playing at 2022's ADE.

With the additions of Avalon Emerson (US), Chuckie (NL), Cata.Pirata (ZA), DJ Marcelle (NL), Hyperaktivist (VE), Kölsch (DK), Lion Kojo (NL), Mama Snake (DK), Nicky Romero (NL), Oishī (NL), Peggy Gou (KR), Skin on Skin (SD), Tijana T (RS) and many others to the festival, the Amsterdam Dance Event has completed the program for its 2022 edition. In one week’s time, the world’s largest club festival and most influential conference for electronic music kick off, making Amsterdam the epicenter for the global electronic music scene for five days and nights.

Recently confirmed events include the A’DAM Toren lineup with over 25 events in a single building, an indoor ADE edition of Milkshake Festival, as well as events at Koepelkerk, OT301 and new venues including The Other Side and Yellow House. ADE 2022 will close on Sunday with, among others, the free-to-access ADE Hangover at the NDSM wharf.

Alongside the festival, the ADE Arts & Culture daytime program returns for its second edition. Exploring the crossovers between art and electronic music, the program will also highlight mental health and well-being, with events such as the mindful art experience Mark to the Music with DJ Marcelle at Museum van de Geest, and the serene installation Where There Is Light at Westerkerk. In addition, Nxt Museum and Transmoderna present three nights of audiovisual dance culture, and other notable events include the Re:master Dance Opera, the multidisciplinary performance Within Without II at Carré Royal Theater, electronic dance museum Our House, plus a host of film programs at Melkweg Cinema, LAB111, De School and more.

This year also marks the launch of the new ADE Lab program, a talent development program focused on aspiring producers and professionals, with key players in the industry taking part in masterclasses, Q&As and studio sessions including Alberta Balsam, B Jones, Carl Cox, Ellen Allien, KINK, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein (Composers Stranger Things), Nicky Romero, Peggy Gou, Portrait XO, Reinier Zonneveld, Richie Hawtin, San Holo, CHEVELLE, Tom Trago, and others. Visitors can also obtain inside knowledge from global platforms such as TikTok, Spotify, YouTube, Armada Music, ID&T, KNTXT and Spinnin’ Records.

ADE Pro conference focuses on the business behind electronic music, the future of the electronic music industry, and the world surrounding electronic music. With these core focus tracks, the conference hosts in-depth keynotes and discussions with industry leaders at Warner Music, Coachella, Q-dance, Death Row Records, Billboard, FUGA, Lightyear, YouTube, Meta, Soundcloud, shesaid.so and more.

The conference will also host a series of futuristic initiatives as part of ADE's focus on the future of live events and the impact of innovative tech such as AI, big data, web3, and the Metaverse, with ADE Blendrealities, transforming home base Felix Meritis into a hybrid VR space. Other key topics and themes covered at ADE Pro include mental health, inclusivity and social change, alongside sustainability for music festivals and live events as part of the ADE Green conference.

The full program is available here and the ADE Pro Pass is available here.

999999999 (IT), A+A (Avalon Emerson + Anunaku) (US/UK), Adi-J (NL), Afrojack (NL), Afrotura (NL), Agents Of Time (IT), Aïsha Devi (CH), AJ Christou (GB), Alannys Weber (ID), Alexia Glensy (GB), Alison Swing (US), Amber Vineyard (NL), Âme (DE), Amy Root (NL), Anetha (FR), Anja Schneider (DE), ANNA (BR), ASSIA MK (NL), Bambounou (FR), Barbara Boeing (BR), Bella (NL), Bemet Beyoker (IL), Bizzey (NL), Bjarki (IS), Black Girl / White Girl (NL), Blawan (GB), Boris Brejcha (DE), Britta Arnold (DE), Caiiro (SA), Carista (NL), Carl Cox (US), Cassie Raptor (FR), CC:Disco (AU), Charlie Tee (GB), Charlotte de Witte (BE), Chez Damier (US), Chris Stussy (NL), Christian AB (GB), Chuckie (NL), Cinthie (DE), Claire Lyons (NL), COEO (DE), Colin Benders (NL), Crystal Chanay (NL), Cynthia Spiering (NL), D. Dan (US), Dam Swindle (NL), Dana Montana (BE), Darius Syrossian (GB), Deer Jade (CH), Digitzz (NL), Diplo (US), Dixon (DE), DJ Bone (US), DJ Boring (GB), DJ Bus Replacement Service (GB), DJ Isis (NL), DJ Leoni (NL), DJ Marcelle (NL), DJ Nobu (JP), DJ SPECIAL K (GB), DJ Stingray 313 (US), Don Diablo (NL), Don Zayn (NL), Doppelgang (NL), Dr. Rubinstein (DE), Dubfire (US), Earful of Wax (GB), Elias Mazian (NL), Elif (TR), Ellen Allien (DE), Elli (DE), Eric Prydz (SE), Eris Drew (US), Eversines (NL), Evian Christ (GB), FKA.M4A (DE), Fleur Shore (GB), Franky Rizardo (NL), Freddy K (DE), Gabrielle Kwarteng (US), Gayance (CA), Gioia (), Héctor Oaks (DE), Helena Hauff (DE), Henrik Schwarz (DE), Honey Dijon (US), Hunee (DE), Hyperaktivist (VE), I Hate Models (FR), Imani (NL), Ingi Visions (NL), Jameszoo (NL), Jamie Tiller (DE), Jane Fitz (GB), JeBroer (NL), Jeff Mills (US), Joris Voorn (NL), Joseph Capriati (IT), Juliana Huxtable (US), Kapote (DE), Karenn (GB), KI/KI (NL), KILIMANJARO (GB), KiNK (BG), Kirou Kirou (FR), Kléo (NL), Klubbheads (NL), Kölsch (DK), Lady Bee (NL), Lessss (FR), Lilly Palmer (DE), Lion Kojo (NL), Lola Edo (NL), Lola Haro (BE), LSDXOXO (US), LYZZA (BR), Mad Miran (NL), Mafalda (UK), Mama Snake (DK), Marc Benjamin (NL), Martin Garrix (NL), Mary Lake (NL), Mattei & Omich (IT), Mila Falls (GB), Modeplex (DE), Molly (FR), Nala Brown (NL), Nicky Romero (NL), Oberman (NL), Octo Octa (US), OISHĪ (NL), Oliver Heldens (NL), Orkidea (SE), Orpheu The Wizard (NL), Oshana (US), Øtta (GB), Palms Trax (GB), PARRA.DICE (NL), Paul van Dyk (DE), Paula Temple (GB), Peach (US), Peggy Gou (KR), Penelope (GB), Philou Louzolo (NL), Ploy (GB), Polly F (NL), Rahaan (US), Ramzilla (CA), Re:ni (GB), Rebekah (GB), Reinier Zonneveld (NL), Retromigration (DE), Rødhåd (DE), Russell E.L. Butler (US), Sadar Bahar (US), San Holo (NL), San Soda (BE), Sandrien (NL), Sankoffa (NL), Sansibar (NL), Sarah Story (GB), Sarah Wild (DE), Sarkawt Hamad (NL), Secret Cinema (NL), Sentinel Island Disco (NL), Shanti Celeste (CL), Sinéad (US), Sjamsoedin (NL), Skin on Skin (SS), Sofia Kourtesis (PE), Solomun (BA), Spekki Webu (NL), Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano (NL), Suzanne Ciani (US), Suze Ijó (NL), Syreeta (GB), The Blessed Madonna (GB), Tianzhuo Chen (CN), Tiësto (NL), Tijana T (RS), Tom Trago (NL), Travis Allen (NL), Upsammy (NL), Uyiosa (NL), Van Anh (NL), Vato Gonzalez (NL), VeraVera (NL), VNTM Live (NL), Volvox (US), Von Di (PT), WhoMadeWho (DK), Youssou N'Dour (SN), Zoë Janice (NL) and many others.

What Is ADE?

The Amsterdam Dance Event Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing electronic music, its culture and its industry worldwide. The organization devotes itself to stimulating development, innovation, and talent, gathering the global industry and laying a foundation for future generations.

The Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), an initiative of Buma, has grown into the world’s largest and most influential club-based festival and conference for electronic music. The event continues to grow and develop each year, featuring over 2,500 artists and 600 speakers in almost 200 venues. The five-day event attracts visitors from over 146 countries and features every conceivable aspect of electronic music culture, with dedicated conference programming, an extensive Arts & Culture program, live music, and DJ/artist performances, all spread across the city of Amsterdam. More information about ADE can be found here.