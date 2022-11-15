The 15 Best Organic House Tracks of October 2022

C/O Polo (AR)

Our October chart of organic house has landed with some fresh tracks from our favorites such as DJ/producers Sebastien Leger and Tim Green as well as labels Tale & Tone and Hoomidaas. Number one of the chart this month is from an Argentinean up-and-coming DJ/producer, Polo. The style and production quality from this newer producer really caught our ears.

Another noteworthy release in this Chart is Tim Green's 'Lune,' which is one track of six in his most recent album 'Eastbound Sillohuettes' with All Day I Dream. This is a really interesting release where Tim experiments with a fusion of club-music EP and artist album formats. We caught up with Tim Green in this interview to learn more about his creative approach.

Lastly, make sure to listen to Sebastien Leger's new heater 'In A Distorted Galaxy' released on Lost & Found this month. Whether he's trying to throw imitators off his trail or if he's just following a new creative flow, we can't say. What we can say for sure though is that this one hits different and we love the new sound.

Now its time to let the music do the talking. Dig into our chart below or skip to the end to listen to it all in our monthly-updated playlist.

Polo (AR) - Heavy Heart (Original Mix) [Hoomidaas] There's a good reason Hoomidaas releases make it into most our monthly charts here. They combine the best parts of deep, organic, and progressive house in just the right way that hits in unique way we are not seeing anywhere else. This two-track by Argentinian producer Polo is no exception. Sebastien Leger - In A Distorted Galaxy (Original Mix) [Lost & Found] We can't miss a release by Sebastien Leger, the guy is quite literally blazing trails. If you've been listening closely to organic house charts over the past year or so you'll hear other producers imitating his one-of-a-kind sound design and melodic style. We love what has been inspired by him, but let's go straight to the source for this one from his new two-track EP from Lost & Found. Maybe to keep the imitators guessing, he is noticeably taking this track in a new direction. Tim Green - Lune (Original Mix) [All Day I Dream] Our favorite from Tim Green's new album on All Day I Dream, this groovy track has all the trippy and whimsical melodies that a stellar organic house track ought to have. Be sure to listen to his full album 'Eastbound Silhouette' for the full journey. Havjers - Mithrandir (Dhany G Remix) [Nature Rec.] This remix emits adventurous and deep grooves across exotic soundscapes. We'll be keeping our ear out for more from this label over the coming months. Aurel den Bossa, Ias Ferndale - The Sky Is Red (Florian Gasperini Remix) [Univack] We're here for the heavily syncopated percussions, otherworldly pads, and lightly trippy melodies. Florian Gaspirini understood the assignment for this remix. Nicolas Giodano - Why (The Cobb Remix) [-102°C] This remix will leave you asking why you haven't been listening to more organic house with whimsical basslines and birds ripping chirp solos. Really listen to that bird, its going for the Grammy. Taleman - Inspiration (Greenage Remix) [Where The Shadow Ends] DJ/Producer Greenage from the legendary Indian coast of Goa brings his signature organic-progressive fusion to this release. Uplifting analog synth pads, a soaring vocal, and a host of organic ear candy keeps the ears bouncing all the way through. Zigan Aldi, Qualista - Dilber (Original Mix) [Qualista] A proper deep and dark organic house banger right here. Those bongos? Keto. That oud lick? Gluten-free. Those hypnotic vocals? Vegan. Drelirium - Fix Yourself (Original Mix) [Where The Heart Is] Next up from David Hohme's playa-inspired imprint, Where The Heart Is, is this this emotive journey that crescendoes with a huge string section and a lead duduk. No matter where you're listening from, this one will take you to a distant place. Scippo - Insight (Original Mix) [Tale & Tone] This is an absolute vibe you don't want to miss. Through some sort of sorcery, Tale & Tone keeps the playa magic endlessly flowing with their releases throughout the year. Check out their newest release with Scippo from Barcelona. Double Touch, Flowers On Monday - Lasting (Original Mix) [TOR] A duo of duos, Double Touch and Flowers on Monday come together for an emotive and melodic track Pea K Five - La Buchille (Greg Ochman Remix) [Soundteller Records] This is one producer who seems to have taken a lot of inspiration from Sebastien Leger, if you listen to the sound design and melodies closely you can hear the similarities. Imitation or not, we love the sound! tayu - Bdoeh (Original Mix) [Earthly Delights] This track is genuinely a stand-out. No hesitation ripping that raw string lead throughout the track and the production supports it all the way through. This one goes hard. Nathan Katz - Dandelion (Extended Mix) [Songuara] Playful and mysterious melodies and a big no-nonsense sub bass, this is that stuff that makes the organic house world go 'round. Keep an eye on this hot new label, Songuara. PROFF - Nara (Original Mix) [Monstercat] Ethereal vocals and a tight, chugging beat à la Volen Sentir from fellow Russian artist PROFF. This producer has traversed many styles of electronic music and we are glad to see them here and unafraid to use heavily distorted guitar in an otherwise lush track.

Stream the entire playlist here

What is Organic House Music?

Not sure what defines the sub-genre of organic house?

Throughout the 2000-teens, a few new underground styles were emerging and branching off from the vein of the deep house into what was being called playa tech, deep melodic house, and organica, among others.

It expresses its genetic imprint from deep house while merging with folk-rooted, acoustic sounds of the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa & North Africa, India, and the Mediterranean.

More recently, it has merged again with uplifting and euphoric melodies reminiscent of trance music from the days of old. Beatport arbitrarily slapped a label on all these for categorical purposes, and we've been going along with it since then. And don't worry, even if your house music is non-organic, it's still safe to consume.

For more information, check out our deep dive into the genre.