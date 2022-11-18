Audiofly Announce Split After 20 Years

Anthony Middleton and Luca Saporito who’ve been better known as Audiofly for the last 20 years, will be announcing the end of an era this November 17th, as they will no longer be producing or touring under the alias, so they can both venture into solo careers, but to take a better focus on their health, after opening up about Ant’s scoliosis diagnosis coupled with severe anxiety.

Audiofly

“What a journey. We started together as kids and 20 years later it all feels like a dream” From making music together in a 20m square apartment, with Ant’s dog, girlfriend, and budget £2 lunches, the duo has amassed a catalog of music releases that any producer can only dream of achieving and launched Flying Circus, their own party brand which has now been going 15 years strong. Musically they have managed to create a unique sound that everyone recognizes as Audiofly, a mix between

“Your health is not finite and the less you look after yourself, the quicker you go down the slope. The DJ life is brutal both mentally and physically and not enough focus is put on health as another aspect of this career” they both agree when speaking about the split.

“Health aside, it’s important as a musician to be ‘as’ inspired as the people we play to, or risk creative death, so we need to move away from this comfortable paradigm, risk it all and see what we can do alone. It’s all about that famous David Bowiequote...“If you feel safe in the area you’re working in, you’re not working in the right area. Always go a little further into the water than you feel you’re capable of being in. Go a little bit out of your depth. And when you don’t feel that your feet are quite touching the bottom, you’re just about in the right place to do something exciting.”–David Bowie.

The record label and Flying Circus events will continue onwards and upwards and of course, they are not ruling out the occasional BurningMan reunion. Until then, it is goodbye to the end of a very special partnership, with new solo projects to be announced for 2023.“Wherever life will take the both of us from this point forward it is fair to say that this is the biggest achievement of my life thus far and I most certainly couldn’t have done it without Anthony” adds Luca.

Audiofly Tour Dates ||

202218 NOV–Ignite Glass Studios–Chicago,

US19 NOV–Gospel–New York,

US25 NOV–Sasha Club–Mexico City, Mexico

27 NOV–Art With Me (Ant Only)–Miami,

US02 DEC–Private Club Cologny–Geneva, Switzerland

03 DEC–NOM–Barcelona, Spain

10 DEC–Surf Club–Dubai, UAE

11 DEC–World Cup Tour (Pop up outdoor festival)–Doha, Qatar

13 DEC–World Cup Tour (Pop up outdoor festival)–Doha, Qatar31 DEC–Flying Circus + Incendia Burning Man Camp–Tulum, Mexico