Audiomodern's Black Friday Sale Is A Godsend To Producers

Audiomodern's Black Friday sale in 2022 gives the producer community massive savings, getting 35% off their entire suite of plugins and a special intro price to their latest addition.

Audiomodern is a fresh company comprised of diverse creatives who are heart set on pushing the boundaries of modern music production forward.

Check Out More Information and Take Advantage Of These Awesome Savings Here 👈

To accomplish this goal, they put all their attention into creating plugins that are as effective and streamlined as complex and powerful. And their work speaks for itself, as the plugins such as Atom, Riffer, Opacity & other award-winning Virtual Instruments & Effects have been hailed by some leading sound designers in the game.

And to celebrate the launch of their new Loopmix plugin and the kickstart of the holiday season, they are giving up to 35% off their entire range of products AND giving away a free reverb plugin.

What Do You Get During Audiomodern's Black Friday Specials?

Let's learn more about what you're getting on the low this Black Friday for 35% off!

Loopmix : An AI-powered creative loop mixer that lets you import samples to later mangle, sequence, combine, and remix all in a single plugin in a matter of seconds.

Playbeat : Hailed as the world's most brilliant drum machine, this plugin helps you create complex and compelling drum patterns that sound punchy and human

Chordjam: This is the ultimate chord-generating machine. Create endless chord progressions using their intuitive AI technology and never be hit with writer's block again.

Riffer : Lean on the powerful AI technology to help you create riffs, melodies, and ear-candy elements in seconds. This fast and easy melody generator is a godsend to musicians and producers who need a quick way to get the creative juices going or to fill out an arrangement.

Panflow : This creative panning generator instantly injects life and movement into your otherwise dull and lifeless sounds. Clever, intricate stereo movement and wider-than-life patterns on its intuitive and hand-drawn GUI.

Gatelab : Much like the Panflow, but with dynamics, this plugin allows for complex gate patterns and stutter glitches that are unachievable any other way. Gone are the days of the cliche trance gate, thanks to the addition of this game-changer to your studio.

Filterstep: Create Neuro-bass style filter sequences of gargled perfection with this high-level filter sequencer. The Filterstep is the creative motion filter plugin you've been waiting for to create sequences, sweeps, and movements in your sounds.

Don't forget the free reverb plugin Audiomodern supplies during this sale's window. Experiverb is a new shape-based reverb plugin that allows you to experiment with different shapes and patterns. Browse through space forms and change your acoustic space.

Experiverb is available for Windows & MacOS and is FREE until it’s gone forever on December 4, 2022