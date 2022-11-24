The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks of October 2022

October brought some excellent new music with it from a range of producers around the world. Keeping the Progressive vibes underground we have compiled the very best of October's top releases.

Some of our favorite producers released great new music including originals by Sam Scheme on ABORIGINAL, as well as a driving new original by Quivver on Controlled Substance. A new original from Rinzen on Factory 93 Records also stands out in addition to Jerome Isma-Ae remixing Sandeep Pai on JEE Productions. The Deep Dip label also features an Indigo Man remix of Santiago Luna's original along with many more great tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Checkout the top 15 Progressive House selections of October 2022 below and stream the whole chart on Spotify as well.

See past Progressive House charts here.

"INFO-GYPSIES (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SAM SCHEME [ABORIGINAL]

SAM SCHEME - INFO-GYPSIES (ORIGINAL MIX) [ABORIGINAL] ABORIGINAL

Maximum style, maximum quality, maximum darkness... minimum words.

Sam Scheme returns to the Aboriginal label showing what he has been working on lately "Info-Gypsies". Without a doubt one of the labels brightest releases this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"TWEAK THE TRAIN (ORIGINAL MIX)" - QUIVVER [CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE]

TWEAK THE TRAIN (ORIGINAL MIX) - QUIVVER [CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE] CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

It's all huge chugging grooves and crazy, tweaked out breakdowns for this latest Quivver release with "Tweak The Train".

"RENAISSANCE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - RINZEN [FACTORY 93 RECORDS]

RENAISSANCE (ORIGINAL MIX) - RINZEN [FACTORY 93 RECORDS] FACTORY 93 RECORDS

Rinzen is an electronic artist from Los Angeles seeking to build entire worlds with his music. Dedicated to the pursuit of wonder, Rinzen combines cinematic sound design and forward-thinking techno production to create something that is downright awe- inspiring with his new original "Renaissance".

"MIRRORS (JEROME ISMA-AE REMIX)" - SANDEEP PAI [JEE PRODUCTIONS]

MIRRORS (JEROME ISMA-AE REMIX) - SANDEEP PAI [JEE PRODUCTIONS] JEE PRODUCTIONS

JEE Productions label honcho Jerome Isma-Ae who delivers a banging remix of earlier this year released "Mirrors" by Sandeep Pai always knows how to impress. Rolling basslines and a drive that surpasses your expectations, Jerome delivers his magic again and we're sure this one will be played for many months to come.

"OUT OF MY MIND (INDIGO MAN REMIX)" - SANTIAGO LUNA [DEEP DIP]

OUT OF MY MIND (INDIGO MAN REMIX) - SANTIAGO LUNA [DEEP DIP] DEEP DIP

Indigo Man steps into the label with a daring remix Santiago Luna's "Out of My Mind". Percussions fill the scene to further vibe with the original synths and instruments. Atmospheres fill in the break along with Santiago's trumpet and sky-sent tones. Then we briefly sway to return to the familiar progressive vibe.

"QUIET MIND BLUE SKY (D-FORMATION REMIX)" - AMIR TELEM [UNIVACK]

QUIET MIND BLUE SKY (D-FORMATION REMIX) - AMIR TELEM [UNIVACK] UNIVACK

D-Formation, the head of Beatfreak Recordings brings his style to the Univack label with this strong driving progressive remix of "Quiet Mind Blue Sky" by Israeli producer Amir Telem.

"MEMORY BLISS (EL1AX REMIX)" - SANZY [LAIKA SOUNDS]

MEMORY BLISS (EL1AX REMIX) - SANZY [LAIKA SOUNDS]

LAIKA SOUNDS

Sanzy Is An Electronic Music Dj/Producer Based In South East Asia, His Music is a combination that ranges in between Deep, Organic & Melodic Progressive House. His new track "Memory Bliss" gets a nice remix from Kerala, India based producer EL1AX.

"CONTIGA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DOWDEN [DEEP DOWN MUSIC]

CONTIGA (ORIGINAL MIX) - DOWDEN [DEEP DOWN MUSIC]

DEEP DOWN MUSIC

Deep Down Music welcomes powerhouse progressive producer Dowden back to the label with a juicy single "Contiga" for your listening pleasure.

"FOLLOW ME (KATRIN SOUZA REMIX)" - MISHANDINHO [HOROSHO.]

FOLLOW ME (KATRIN SOUZA REMIX) - MISHANDINHO [HOROSHO.] HOROSHO.

Producer Mishandinho receives a solid remix from Katrin Souza on "Follow Me" released on the HOROSHO label.

"FALLING UPWARD (ORIGINAL MIX)" - NOEL SANGER [DISSIDENT MUSIC]

FALLING UPWARD (ORIGINAL MIX) - NOEL SANGER [DISSIDENT MUSIC] DISSIDENT MUSIC / EMG

Noel Sanger is an artist who, while flying mostly under the mainstream radar, has cultivated a rich musical history along the way. His releases dating back to the 1990s remain in high demand, and his current work, always critically acclaimed, continues to see top DJ support. His original "Falling Upward" is labeled as the Electronica genre however the track crosses multiple genres including a Progressive and Breaks vibe that has made its mark holding steady in the charts.

"LOCKED ROOM (ORIGINAL MIX)" - MONTW & ANTON BORIN (RU) [METANOIA SOUL]

LOCKED ROOM (ORIGINAL MIX)"- MONTW & ANTON BORIN (RU) [METANOIA SOUL] METANOIA SOUL

Metanoia Soul presents the next release which will make you feel the full power of progressive music from Metanoia Soul label residents Anton Borin and Montw with their smooth new track "Locked Room".

"LIFE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - NICØ (AR) [MANGO ALLEY]

LIFE (ORIGINAL MIX) - NICØ (AR) [MANGO ALLEY]

MANGO ALLEY

As soon as Mango Alley discovered Nicolas Petracca (one half of the respected EANP duo) is launching his solo project, the label knew they had to be the first to present his inaugural release! So here's EANP pres. NICØ and his original "Life". The original is a kind of EANP-trademark sound with a twist - dark and techy, yet melodic and emotional.

"ELYSIUM (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KENNEDY ONE [DARK CITY MUSIC]

ELYSIUM (ORIGINAL MIX) - KENNEDY ONE [DARK CITY MUSIC] DARK CITY MUSIC

Kennedy One is back on Dark City Music with his new progressive single entitled "Elysium". This must hear track is ready for your music crate and dance-floors worldwide!

"MOMENTS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - LEONEL CURA [AH DIGITAL]

MOMENTS (ORIGINAL MIX) - LEONEL CURA [AH DIGITAL]

AH DIGITAL

Leonel Cura and the original track "Moments" join along with a collection of top notch producers forming an EP known as Us and Them. Enjoy this special project for AH Digital.

"IMAGINE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KOSTYA OUTTA & BODAI [DEEPWIBE UNDERGROUND]

IMAGINE (ORIGINAL MIX) - KOSTYA OUTTA & BODAI [DEEPWIBE UNDERGROUND] DEEPWIBE UNDERGROUND

The latest release from Deepwibe Underground finds Belarus based producer Kostya Outta and Argetinean artist/vocalist Bodai presenting their first ever collaboration combining their extensive forces with their track "Imagine".

We hope you enjoy these hand picked chart selections and remind you to "Like" and follow along on our playlists to keep up to date. Also remember that sharing is caring when it comes to music the more we support artists and producers, the more they can keep making the amazing music that we all enjoy.

Remember you can also See past Progressive House charts here.