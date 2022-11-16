CD Baby and Groover Collaborate To Connect Artists And Producers with Industry Pros

CD Baby and Groover and teaming up to offer a fresh new platform designed to help indie music get their music heard and to help make sustainable livings off their art.

CD Baby artists will gain discounted access to Groover's robust network of music industry professionals, curators, record labels, managers, mentors, media outlets, playlists, radio stations, and more, thanks to this partnership.

Groover supports over 2,000 active media outlets, radios, and labels on the platform, resulting in more than 2 million pieces of feedback, 400k+ shares (reviews, playlist ads, etc.), and 1,000+ signatures on record labels.

What Are The Benefits Of CD Baby?

CD Baby artists receive a 15% discount on their first campaign on Groover and low cost of entry for future campaigns. Artists will benefit from Groover’s network and 7-day feedback guarantee, exclusive priority customer support, and placement on Groover's new Spotify playlist exclusively for CD Baby artists.

Through this partnership, Groover users will receive one free release through CD Baby and a 40% discount on CD Baby distribution in perpetuity.

"CD Baby is proud to partner with Groover to provide artists easier access to curators, radios, and music pros for placement, feedback, or both... CD Baby and Groover were both built with the same mission, to help independent artists get their music heard. I am excited to see our artists get results with Groover."- Alex Trevino, Strategic & Partner Manager at CD Baby.

How Does Groover Work?

As a simplified way to surface talent, Groover connects artists who want to promote their music with the best curators, radios, and labels seeking new, emerging talent. Groover unites music curators open to sharing their feedback with artists at any stage of their journey.

For the artist unfamiliar with pitching, Groover greatly simplifies the uncertainty around the outreach process and delivers significantly larger percentages of placed opportunities compared to other platforms in this space. Artists in France, Brazil, UK, and Latin America already turn to Groover for their quality network that delivers consistent results.

“We have always been inspired by CD Baby’s vision to support independent artists and their focus on answering their questions and needs. It has helped forge our mission at Groover, to help independent musicians break the wall of first listening and get their music heard... We’ve taken inspiration from CD Baby’s DIY Musician Blog and meetings with CD Baby’s team back in 2017, even before launching Groover. Five years later, we couldn’t be prouder to be part of the CD Baby + Groover combo artists deserve.” - says Dorian Perron, Co-founder at Groover.

CD Baby has established partnerships to further indie artists’ promotion in the industry, including Laylo Show.co, found.ee, Adaptr, Joox, and more. All current or new CD Baby artists can take advantage of these opportunities.