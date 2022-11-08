DANIEL AVERY RELEASES NEW STUDIO ALBUM ULTRA TRUTH VIA MUTE & PHANTASY SOUND

Steve Gullick

Revered producer and composer Daniel Avery today releases his most ambitious and accomplished studio album via Mute for the US and Canada and Phantasy Sound for the rest of the world. Ultra Truth is available in multiple formats: a limited-edition white gatefold vinyl, cassette, and CD, with each format including an exclusive bonus track.

All formats are available to purchase here

Ultra Truth offers a different listening experience from Avery’s previous records. It inhabits its world of sound, a construct built in Avery’s Thames side studio with collaborative help from a host of friends: the production touch of Ghost Culture and Manni Dee, the vocals of HAAi, Jonnine Standish (HTRK), AK Paul, and the voices of Marie Davidson, Kelly Lee Owens, Sherelle and James Massiah.

“Ultra Truth finds me in a different place from where I’ve been before. My previous albums have all focused on the idea of music being an escape or a distraction from the world, but that’s not the case this time. This album is about looking directly into the darkness, not running away from it. There’s a way through these times, but it involves keeping the important people in your life close to you and navigating the noise together. This is an intentionally heavy and dense album, the hooks often hidden in dusty corners. I’m no longer dealing in a misty-eyed euphoria. Ultra Truth is a distorted fever dream of a record: riled, determined, and alive.” - Daniel Avery

In creating Ultra Truth, Avery went back to many of the things that had inspired him first to make music as a teenager - pensive, emotive records by Deftones, Portishead, Nick Cave, or Mogwai, the beautiful darkness of David Lynch’s movies and - on tracks like Devotion and Higher - the thunderous energy of leftfield rave music.

“I’m working on this record with an entirely new world of sound. Every influence from the last decade spent on the road plays a part. Things that have been in the back of my mind forever, warped, distorted, and pushed to a new place.” - Daniel Avery

Elsewhere, a counterpoint to Ultra Truth’s juggernaut breakbeats comes in Avery’s elegiac tribute to the late Andrew Weatherall. Lone Swordsman feels like it’s been created from the same DNA as some of Weatherall’s most sublime moments.

“Andrew was an enormously important figure in my life. It’s been said about him so many times, but Andrew did things entirely on his own terms, an outsider through and through. He was a punk rocker as much as he was a techno DJ. I've always held on to what he taught me which was to offer a true expression of who you are at all times. That’s the ultimate goal. If this record sounds like it comes from a more shadowy place, that’s what it is and that’s who I am.” - Daniel Avery

Ultra Truth is just that. It’s the ultimate musical truth of one country’s most innovative, boundary-pushing electronic producers. And the truth is, this is a record of giving you a burning sense of hope.

Ultra Truth Tracklisting

1. New Faith

2. Ultra Truth

3. Wall of Sleep

4. The Slow Bullet

5. Devotion

6. Only

7. Spider

8. Near Perfect

9. Higher

10. Ache

11. Collapsing Sky

12. Lone Swordsman

13. Overflowing With Escape

14. Chaos Energy

15. Heavy Rain

This December, Daniel will bring Ultra Truth to life for his new live show in the state-of-the-art Outernet venue in London’s West End on December 2nd. A truly immersive, audiovisual experience, tickets are available to purchase HERE.

Please see all other upcoming tour dates below.

Nov. 4th: Rough Trade Bristol, London, UK (instore)

Nov. 5th: Rough Trade East, London, UK (instore)

Nov. 11th: Gallery, Opium, Vilnius, LT

Nov. 12th: Jon Hopkins Curates, KOKO, London, UK

Nov. 19th: Wire, Leeds, UK

Nov. 26th: Élysée Montmartre, Paris, FR [LIVE]

Dec. 2nd: Here, Outernet, London, UK [LIVE]

Dec. 3rd: SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow, Scotland, UK [LIVE]

Dec. 17th: Braindance XL, Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

