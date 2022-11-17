DECADENCE ARIZONA RELEASES ITS PHASE 03 LINEUP WITH A NYE OPENING SEQUENCE FEATURING SUBTRONICS

Artists Added to the Ancient Future Lineup Include Brett Ortiz, Chuwe, Cosmic Gate, DJ Pauly D, Ekonovah, Hannah Wants, Kayzo, Space Wizard, Wooli, and More

Adding to the Decadence Arizona: Ancient Future lineup of 30+ artists is Brett Ortiz; Chuwe; Cosmic Gate; DJ Pauly D; Ekonovah; Hannah Wants; KAYZO; and Space Wizard.

Friday, December 30th will see the likes of Black V Neck, Brett Ortiz, Chuwe, Deathpact, DJ Pauly D, Fisher, Flume, Kayzo, Liquid Stranger, Malaa, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Moon Boots, and Wooli take the stage.

Then on Saturday, December 31st you can catch Dr. Fresch, Duke Dumont, Cosmic Gate, Ekonovah, Hannah Wants, Louis The Child, Nicole Moudaber, Porter Robinson (DJ Set), Space Wizard, Subtronics, Tinlicker, Walker & Royce, Yookie, Zeds Dead.

Presented in partnership with Global Dance, the eighth annual event will take place at Phoenix Raceway, on December 30 and 31, closing out the year with top-level production, the return of the Weird and Wonderful performers, activations throughout the grounds, and more. Details on performers and activations will be announced in the coming weeks.

All Ticket Options, Table Reservations, After-Parties, and Extras On Sale Now

All Two-Day ticket levels, including General Admission GA+, VIP, and Platinum, are on sale now. Pricing starts at $179, before fees. For full details on all ticket and payment plan options, table reservations (strictly 21+), and extras, including shuttles, lockers, parking, merch, and afterparties, visit www.decadencearizona.com.

For real-time Decadence Arizona: Ancient Future updates, follow @DecadenceAZ across all platforms. Decadence Arizona is an 18+ event.

Decadence Arizona: Ancient Future is produced by Relentless Beats and Global Dance. Visit www.relentlessbeats.com for the most up-to-date information on all Relentless Beats events. Stay connected on Twitter at www.twitter.com/RelentlessBeats and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RelentlessBeats.