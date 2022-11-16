DENON DJ AND AMAZON ANNOUNCE AMAZON MUSIC-ENABLED DJ HARDWARE

Denon DJ, the leader in standalone innovative DJ products, introduced the SC LIVE DJ controller series today, the only DJ controller with Amazon Music Unlimited streaming capabilities.

These club-style, Wi-Fi-enabled, standalone DJ devices give DJs the power to perform without a laptop and provide an immersive audio experience with onboard speakers and integration with Amazon Music Unlimited.

The Denon DJ SC LIVE standalone DJ controllers, SC LIVE 4 and SC LIVE 2, provide DJs with virtually unlimited music access. Designed using an exclusive secure chipset to meet Amazon’s music streaming requirements, the SC LIVE series gives DJs instant access to over 100 million CD-quality (aka “lossless”) songs across all musical genres (Amazon Music Unlimited subscription required). With the SC LIVE 4 and 2’s built-in Wi-Fi and lightning-fast onboard song analysis, DJs can now perform a complete set without owning or preparing any music ahead of time.

Learn more about the Denon SC 2 and the Denon SC 4 while supporting Magnetic's team through our partnership with Sweetwater.

What Is Denon's SC Live Series?

Inheriting the professional club-standard layout, features, and intuitive workflows from Denon DJ’s flagship SC6000 PRIME media players and club-style mixers, the SC LIVE series brings the power of a club-ready modular setup to compact and intuitive standalone DJ controllers.

With their built-in Wi-Fi, 7” multi-gesture touchscreen, SD and USB media slots, and dynamic performance FX options, the SC LIVE 4 and SC LIVE 2 are designed for creative mixing and inspirational live performances using a combination of stored media and music streaming sources.

The powerful, built-in speakers of the SC LIVE series offer the perfect immersive sound solution for live streaming, practicing, content creation, and personal monitoring during live shows. The dedicated volume knob and on/off switch offers full control to meet the needs of any gig, making it easy for DJs to bring the booth with them wherever their career takes them.

The SC LIVE 4, and SC LIVE 2 are powered by Engine DJ, the same leading standalone DJ operating system that fuels laptop-free performances on the biggest stages and DJ booths across the globe. This seamless hardware and software integration intuitively places DJ performance essentials in the perfect place for inspirational mixes and live shows.

“With its unique real time access to streaming music and any requested song combined with a full professional DJ feature-set, the SC LIVE series allows DJs to achieve unrestricted levels of performance and excitement with each and every DJ set,” said Chris Roman, director of product development – DJ Brands at inMusic, the parent company of Denon DJ.

SC LIVE 4 Key Features

SC LIVE 4 is a 4-deck professional standalone DJ controller with Wi-Fi, built-in speakers, a 7” touchscreen, and access to Amazon Music Unlimited and other top music streaming services.

8 RGB Performance Pads on each deck with selectable mode buttons

SD card slot and (2) USB media inputs for accessing saved songs and playlists

Professional inputs and outputs: XLR and ¼” Main out, ¼” Booth out, 1 XLR Mic input, one ¼” Mic input (switchable to Aux In)

Support for Philips Hue, Nanoleaf, and DMX lighting

Compatible with Serato DJ and Virtual DJ software

SC LIVE 2 Key Features

SC LIVE 2 is a 2-deck professional standalone DJ controller with Wi-Fi, built-in speakers, 7” touchscreen, and access to Amazon Music Unlimited and other top music streaming services.

Club-style layout with built-in Sweep and BPM FX

6" high-resolution jog wheels

Four dual-layer Performance Pads on each deck (“Bank” button is used to access slots 5-8) • SD card slot and (2) USB media inputs for accessing saved songs and playlists

Professional inputs and outputs: XLR and ¼” Main out, ¼” Mic input

Support for Philips Hue, Nanoleaf, and DMX lighting

Compatible with Serato DJ and Virtual DJ software

