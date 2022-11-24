DJ Ghost of Cherry Moon Trax Is Making a Mark on Global DJing Stages

Most DJs are headliners of music festivals, concerts, parties, and other large events. DJ Ghost of Cherry Moon Trax is a distinguished DJ from Belgium, making a name as a retro old-school DJ. He has perfected the craft of keeping his audience entertained on the various stages where he has performed. He has set himself as a unique DJ by grooving the crowds with retro music with old-school vibes, propelling him to the limelight. DJ Ghost deeply appreciates music and doubles up as a producer and manager.

DJ Ghost has been in the DJing scene for more than 25 years. His growing popularity earned him an ardent following across all his social media platforms. The number is expected to grow as he scales to make headlines on the global entertainment scene.

Popularly referred to as “The number one Belgian ‘retro old-school’ DJ”, DJ Ghost has a friendly charisma, deeply touches his audience's mood, and knows how to keep them entertained and on the dancing stage. The vibrant DJ has the power to influence his audience, keeping them engaged throughout events, and has become an icon to many.

The fast-rising DJ has vast experience, earning him several accolades, such as the Best Belgian DJ 2005 award. His unique mastery in mixing tracks opened a door for him to play at Tomorrowland's editions since its inception in 2005. He has played worldwide, traveling from New York, Miami, Chicago, and all big European cities. To add to his plethora of success as a DJ, DJ Ghost also played in festivals such as I Love Techno, Rave Rebels, Qlimax, Sensation, and many more. A producer and manager, he was the A&R manager for Byte records and the producer for Legendary Bonzai records in Belgium.

DJ Ghost's successful journey to the limelight has not been without obstacles. With the onset of the global pandemic in 2020, many people had to remain indoors during lockdowns. This left many events, including entertainment events, closed to the public, and DJ Ghost had nowhere to showcase his DJing arts. But armed with positivity and clinging to hope that the pandemic was just a passing cloud, he overcame this dark period and made a comeback to continue making people happy.

In response to the wisdom behind his success, DJ Ghost said, "You should always stay positive regardless of what is happening around you." He adds, "You should also be nice to everybody on your way up because you might meet them on your way down." The DJ advises that you should fight for what is rightfully yours and enjoy life, listen to his music, and Cherry Moon Trax, which he believes has the power to keep you young.

In the coming years, DJ Ghost looks forward to producing more music and playing on big stages. He also has plans to host stages with his brands, Ghoststyle and Cherry Moon, on big events. Releasing records on Bonzai Records and traveling the world are also on his to-do bucket list as he endeavors to cement his name as the most sought-after DJ worldwide.