DPA MICROPHONES WERE PRESENTED WITH THE PRESTIGIOUS DANISH SOUND AWARD

DPA Microphones is the first-ever company to earn recognition from the Danish Sound Awards. Presented to professionals that drive innovation in the industry, the Danish Sound Award sheds light on the globally outstanding audio technology developed in the country.

The prize is awarded to those who have rethought the use and understanding of sound or have further developed and strengthened Denmark’s position as a leading nation in sound. Special attention is given to nominees that have contributed to the community with entirely new paths in using sound or have done something remarkable to showcase Danish sound expertise internationally.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“DPA has made an extraordinary effort to get Danish sound products known abroad and has, at the same time, had impressive financial results year after year... Building on a strong heritage, DPA has achieved a prominent market position because of its high technical competencies. [It is] a well-respected brand used by well-known artists and organizations worldwide. DPA is a solid and worthy representative for the Danish sound industry.”- Town of Struer Mayor, Mads Jakobsen

DPA CEO Kalle Hvidt Nielsen and Vice President of Marketing Anne Berggrein attended the recent event to proudly accept the award on behalf of everyone in the company.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Working from this strong heritage, everyone at DPA was born with enormous pride and ambition―only the world’s best microphones will suffice. As a result, our dedicated and passionate team has truly built the brand to what it is today. By making the world’s best microphones, we serve some of the best artists in the world and make people happy. It is an honor to be selected for this award, and we appreciate it.” - DPA CEO Kalle Hvidt Nielsen

Among the latest innovative products that DPA has released is its 4055 Kick Drum Mic, a specialized solution for the low-frequency, high-SPL instrument that is not pre-tailored to any specific sound, allowing sound engineers to shape their sound precisely as desired. The mic also offers a linear frequency response, both on- and off-axis, which results in a very tight, natural, well-defined sound. The mic has been rigorously tested in various applications―pop, rock, jazz, folk, and other genres. It can even be applied to other high-SPL applications, such as guitar cabinets.

The Danish Sound Award is presented by the Danish Sound Cluster during the Danish Sound Day event, which invites industry professionals and enthusiasts to come together to share their mutual passion for innovation and audio. With presentations, debates, demos, networking, and sound performance opportunities, the event allows people from all corners of the audio technology industry to collaborate on ideas.

Past winners include Peter Lyngdorf in 2015, Flemming Madsen and Jan Voetmann in 2016, Peter Vuust in 2017, Jan Larsen in 2018, Torsten Dau in 2019, and Dorte Hammershoi and Stefania Serafin, who both took home the prize in both 2020 and 2021.