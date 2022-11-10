Etnies New Winterized Collection Offers The Fall-Weather Shoes You Need

etnies, a shoes and clothing brand typically seen in local skate shops, is upgrading its image and adapting to the times to offer new lines of shoes to keep up with the changing weather. the etnies 2022 Winterized Collection is releasing just in time for the colder winter months ahead.

The new line features weather-resistant shoes that keep your feet dry and your toes warm. The new Jones MTW, Jameson HTW, Jefferson MTW, and Scout Slipper, are all designed and engineered to keep feet warm and dry for the winter adventures that lie ahead.

The Jameson HTW (pictured above), the Jones MTW, and the Jefferson MTW each feature a thermal heat retention aluminum stroble board.

Wear it in your home like a slipper, or rely on the water-resistant upper, STI Evolution Outsole and rubber pods for traction and run the vegan etnies Scout Slipper out and about.

All of these shoes offer a range of seasonal colors that let you blend into the changing leaves and look good doing it. These shoes arm with your feet with everything they need to weather the city's snow and the countryside's mud.

With multiple neutral fall and holiday colorways and a pop red/black/grey in the Scout Slipper, these shoes offer style alongside functionality. Whether winter consists of trekking through cold and icy terrain, walking through the city on a snowy day, or making trips from the lodge to the hot tub, the etnies 2022 Winterized Collection has you covered.

The collection is available now, at etnies.com.